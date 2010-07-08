NFL reveals four-game suspension for Falcons LB James

The NFL confirmed Thursday that Atlanta Falcons linebacker Robert James has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2010 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
James, a 2008 fifth-round draft pick out of Arizona State, will be eligible to participate in training camp and preseason games.
James spent his rookie season on injured reserve due to a concussion. Last season, his only playing time came in the Falcons' win over the Buccaneers in Week 17.
James' suspension begins with the Falcons' Sept. 12 opener at Pittsburgh. He will be eligible for the Oct. 10 game at Cleveland.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.