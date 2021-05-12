NFL returning to London with two games in 2021: Jets-Falcons, Dolphins-Jaguars

London's calling once again for NFL action and the league is answering with a pair of games in the 2021 season, each of them boasting promising quarterback matchups and top picks from the 2021 NFL Draft class.

Following a season in which the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the NFL's international schedule, the league heads back overseas in Week 5 with the New York Jets facing the host Atlanta Falcons and in Week 6 for a Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars showdown.

2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the Jets will play in London for only the second time and the first since 2015 when they play the host Falcons and quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and airing on NFL Network. Like the Jets, the Falcons will be making their second trip across the Atlantic, having previously played in London in 2014.

The 2021 No. 1 pick, Trevor Lawrence﻿, and the Jaguars will host 2020 No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET on CBS from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While Lawrence is set for his first trip to play in London, the Jags will play for an NFL-record eighth time in England, their streak of consecutive seasons playing an international game having been snapped at seven due to the coronavirus pandemic. No strangers to international play themselves, the Dolphins are going to England for a fifth time.