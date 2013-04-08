NFL retiree publicity rights settlement gets approved

"It is the height of disingenuousness for these same plaintiffs to now complain, like children denied dessert, that the settlement does not benefit enough the individuals who brought the lawsuit," Magnuson wrote. "The benefits of this settlement to the class are plain: it will assist those who most need assistance, and will resolve the very problem that this lawsuit seeks to address by allowing former players true access to the value of their rights of publicity. Every hour of attorney time spent opposing the settlement only diminishes the value of that settlement to the members of the class."