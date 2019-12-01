NFL Research, Week 13: Jackson nears rushing mark

»With 2,162 career receiving yards, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey passed Roger Craig (2,118) for the most receiving yards by a running back in their first three seasons in the Super Bowl era. McCaffrey is also the fifth running back with at least 75 receptions in at least three seasons in NFL history, joining Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (five), Larry Centers (five), Le'Veon Bell (three) and Roger Craig (three). He is the first running back to do so in each of his first three seasons.