NFL Research: Vance Joseph's coaching history

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 07:42 AM

With the Broncos hiring Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Wednesday, NFL Research takes a look back at Joseph's coaching experience.

Vance Joseph profile

-44 years old

-Twelve seasons of NFL coaching experience

-Two seasons of NFL playing experience (one with Jets, one with Colts)

Vance Joseph's coaching history

2016: Dolphins defensive coordinator

2014-2015: Bengals defensive backs coach

2011-2013: Texans defensive backs coach

2006-2010: 49ers defensive backs coach

2005: 49ers assistant defensive backs coach

2004: Bowling Green State University defensive backs coach

2003: University of Colorado defensive backs coach

2002: University of Wyoming defensive backs coach

1999-2001: University of Colorado graduate assistant

How good was the Dolphins' defense under Joseph?

Points per game allowed: 23.8 (18th in NFL)

Total YPG allowed: 382.6 (29th)

Pass YPG allowed: 242.2 (15th)

Rush YPG allowed: 140.4 (30th)

Takeaways: 25 (T-11th)

Dolphins' defensive improvements under Joseph

-Miami had 16 takeaways in 2015 (29th in NFL) and 25 takeaways in 2016 (T-11th)

-What's notable about the Dolphins' improvement in takeaways in 2016 is that they did it mostly without their top defensive playmaker from 2015 -- safety Reshad Jones -- who went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 6.

-Joseph's Dolphins finished T-17th in passer rating allowed after finishing 24th in 2015.

-While serving as the DBs coach in Cincinnati (2014-2015), the Bengals finished 5th in passer rating allowed in 2015 and 3rd in 2014.

