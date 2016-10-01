NFL Research: Vance Joseph's coaching history

Vance Joseph profile
-44 years old
-Twelve seasons of NFL coaching experience
Vance Joseph's coaching history
2004: Bowling Green State University defensive backs coach
2003: University of Colorado defensive backs coach
2002: University of Wyoming defensive backs coach
1999-2001: University of Colorado graduate assistant
Points per game allowed: 23.8 (18th in NFL)
Total YPG allowed: 382.6 (29th)
Pass YPG allowed: 242.2 (15th)
Rush YPG allowed: 140.4 (30th)
Takeaways: 25 (T-11th)
-Miami had 16 takeaways in 2015 (29th in NFL) and 25 takeaways in 2016 (T-11th)
-What's notable about the Dolphins' improvement in takeaways in 2016 is that they did it mostly without their top defensive playmaker from 2015 -- safety Reshad Jones -- who went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 6.
-While serving as the DBs coach in Cincinnati (2014-2015), the Bengals finished 5th in passer rating allowed in 2015 and 3rd in 2014.
