NFL Research: Timeline of Vikings' setbacks in 2016

With head coach Mike Zimmer being ruled out for Thursday Night (recovering from retina surgery on Wednesday), NFL Research takes a look at some of the other adversities that the Vikings have faced in 2016.
-Aug. 30, 2016: QB Teddy Bridgewater dislocates left knee and tears ACL in preseason practice, placed on injured reserve.
-Sept. 21, 2016: Team places LT Matt Kalil on IR (hip); Minnesota would place OTs Andre Smith and Jake Long on IR later in the season.
-Sept. 23, 2016: Team announces that DT Sharrif Floyd had knee surgery; Floyd has been inactive every week this season.
-Sept. 23, 2016: Team places RB Adrian Peterson on IR after undergoing surgery to repair lateral meniscus in right knee.
-Nov. 1, 2016: Zimmer undergoes medical procedure to repair torn retina.
-Nov. 2, 2016: Offensive coordinator Norv Turner resigns; Tight ends coach Pat Shurmur named interim offensive coordinator.
-Nov. 30, 2016: Mike Zimmer undergoes emergency eye surgery, ruled out for coaching in Thursday Night Football game against Cowboys.
