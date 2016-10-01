NFL Research: Thanksgiving games

Want to sound smart on Thanksgiving? NFL Research provides you with some trivia notes on past Thanksgiving games involving the six teams that are playing Thursday.
Storied tradition: The Lions have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit for 82 straight years, starting with the 1934 game against the Chicago Bears (Bears won 19-16).
Trending up: Detroit has won each of its last three games on Thanksgiving (beat Eagles in 2015, Bears in 2014 and Packers in 2013).
Thanksgiving throwback: The Lions' most-recent Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Vikings came in 1995. The Lions won that game 44-28 (their third win in an eventual seven-game win streak that led Detroit to the playoffs in 1995).
Putting up big-time numbers: The Vikings have only played six Thanksgiving games in franchise history, yet they are responsible for three of the four highest-scoring Thanksgiving games of all time (1998 against Cowboys, 1995 against Lions and 1987 against Cowboys).
Long time coming: Minnesota hasn't played in a Thanksgiving game since 2000, when they defeated the Cowboys 27-15.
Thanksgiving throwback: The Vikings' game at Dallas in 1998 had one of the most memorable Thanksgiving performances -- WR Randy Moss had three receptions for 163 yards and three TDs in a 46-36 Minnesota win.
Unhappy Thanksgivings: Washington has lost six of its seven Thanksgiving Day matchups with the Dallas Cowboys (only win came in 2012) .
Thanksgiving throwback: In 2012 (the last time Washington played Dallas on Thanksgiving), the Redskins beat the Cowboys 38-31, thanks to a 28-point second quarter sparked by QB Robert Griffin III. Washington went on to win the rest of its regular season games in 2012 and made the playoffs.
Storied tradition: Dallas has played on Thanksgiving in 49 of 51 seasons in the Super Bowl era (since 1966), including 2016. The Cowboys have hosted a Thanksgiving game in every season since 1978 (39 straight).
Thanksgiving record: The Cowboys have a 29-18-1 record all-time on Thanksgiving Day (lost the last two).
Thanksgiving throwback: The last time the Cowboys played a Thanksgiving game without Tony Romo starting was 2010 against the Saints. John Kitna started for Dallas in Romo's stead, and Dallas lost 30-27.
Unhappy Thanksgivings: Pittsburgh has the worst record on Thanksgiving of any of the six teams playing on Thursday (1-6).
Thanksgiving throwback: The Steelers' only win on Thanksgiving Day came in a road game in 1950 against the Chicago Cardinals.
Happy Thanksgivings: Among the teams that are playing on Thursday, the Colts are tied for the best all-time record on Thanksgiving (2-0-1).
Thanksgiving first: Thursday night's game will mark the first-ever NFL game played in Indianapolis on Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving throwback: Peyton Manning had one of his best career games on Thanksgiving Day, 2004. In that game, Manning threw 6 TD passes en route to a 41-9 Colts win over the Lions in Detroit.
*Follow NFL Research on Twitter @NFLResearch *