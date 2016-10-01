NFL Research: Steelers' offensive struggles

In Week 9, the Steelers lost their third straight game, dropping their overall record to 4-4. It's Pittsburgh's first three-game losing streak since starting the 2013 season 0-4.
NFL Research takes a look at how Pittsbugh's offense has fallen off during the three-game slide.
-First five games: 27.8 PPG
-Last three games: 15.0 PPG
-Pittsburgh has finished with fewer than 300 total yards in three games this season (0-3 record in those games)
Steelers offense -- Week 9 vs. Ravens
-Through three quarters, the Steelers had 0 points and 69 total yards (2.2 yards per play)
-Pittsbugh gained 201 of 277 total yards after trailing 21-0 in fourth quarter
-The Steelers had 67 total yards in the first half (fewest total yards in a half with Ben Roethlisberger at QB since Week 6, 2011)
The Big Three
-The Steelers have scored 15 points or fewer in four of six games with the Big Three (Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown) all active since 2015
-This season, the Steelers are 2-2 when their Big Three plays, and 2-2 when at least one member of the Big Three is inactive
-With Big Three (2016 season): 361.5 YPG, 37.5 conversion percentage on third down
-Without Big Three (2016 season): 359.3 YPG, 43.1 conversion percentage on third down
