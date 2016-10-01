NFL Research: Steelers' offensive struggles

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 08:18 AM

In Week 9, the Steelers lost their third straight game, dropping their overall record to 4-4. It's Pittsburgh's first three-game losing streak since starting the 2013 season 0-4.

NFL Research takes a look at how Pittsbugh's offense has fallen off during the three-game slide.

Steelers offense -- 2016 season

-First five games: 27.8 PPG

-Last three games: 15.0 PPG

-Pittsburgh has finished with fewer than 300 total yards in three games this season (0-3 record in those games)

Steelers offense -- Week 9 vs. Ravens

-Through three quarters, the Steelers had 0 points and 69 total yards (2.2 yards per play)

-Pittsbugh gained 201 of 277 total yards after trailing 21-0 in fourth quarter

-The Steelers had 67 total yards in the first half (fewest total yards in a half with Ben Roethlisberger at QB since Week 6, 2011)

The Big Three

-The Steelers have scored 15 points or fewer in four of six games with the Big Three (Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown) all active since 2015

-This season, the Steelers are 2-2 when their Big Three plays, and 2-2 when at least one member of the Big Three is inactive

-With Big Three (2016 season): 361.5 YPG, 37.5 conversion percentage on third down

-Without Big Three (2016 season): 359.3 YPG, 43.1 conversion percentage on third down 

Follow NFL Research on Twitter @NFLResearch

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Sam Darnold to the Panthers; Najee Harris on playing like Adrian Peterson; Easton Stick talks Trey Lance

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to the blockbuster Jets-Panthers trade that sent Sam Darnold to Carolina, and talk to Alabama's Najee Harris about Adrian Peterson. The duo also chats with Easton Stick about former North Dakota State teammate and top-10 draft prospect Trey Lance.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers need to address 'hole' at left tackle

Chargers coach Brandon Staley admitted Thursday his team is well aware of its need at left tackle following the departure of 2020 starter ﻿Sam Tevi﻿, and will attempt to address it in the coming weeks -- or months.
news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery

At 30 years old, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2020. The challenges of rehab and the influx of younger talent has given him extra motivation entering next season.
news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW