NFL Research: Steelers at Ravens

Heading into Sunday's matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, NFL Research gets you caught up with some key game facts for each team.
Note:The winner of this week 9 matchup will take sole possession of first place in the AFC North. *
Game facts: Pittsburgh Steelers
*
* Now that's close: In 19 career games coaching head-to-head (including playoffs), John Harbaugh has 10 wins and Mike Tomlin has nine.
The Big Three: Since 2013, the Steelers are 22-12 when Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown all play (including playoffs). They are 12-12 in all other games.
Not exactly a 'Steel Curtain': The Steelers defense allows 6.1 yards per play (28th in NFL) and 283.4 pass yards per game (26th in NFL).
Game facts: Baltimore Ravens
No blowouts: Since 2008, Baltimore has been in 21 games decided by eight points or fewer (most such games in NFL).
Passing more: Since 2015, the Ravens have a pass play percentage of 65.4 (2nd-highest in NFL). From 2008-2014 (first seven seasons in Joe Flacco era), the Ravens had a pass percentage of 54.4 (28th-highest in NFL).
Flacco struggling: Despite tying Drew Brees for the most pass attempts per game this season (44.0), Joe Flacco is averaging just 6.0 pass yards per attempt (30th in NFL).
Mind-blowing stat: Since 2013, Flacco has the second-lowest passer rating in the NFL (80.9) among QBs who have at least 35 starts.
Top-teir defense: The Ravens rank 6th or better in total YPG allowed (4th), rush YPG allowed (4th), takeaways (T-6th) and third down stop percentage (3rd).
*Follow NFL Research on Twitter @NFLResearch *