NFL Research: Seahawks' goal-line offense

In light of Richard Sherman's comments about the Seahawks' goal-line playcalling, NFL Research takes a look at how Seattle has fared at the 1-yard line compared to the NFL average.
-Since Super Bowl XLIX, the Seahawks have run 16 plays from their opponent's 1-yard line. Eight of those 16 plays from the 1-yard line have resulted in a touchdown. See the full breakdown below.
-Total plays: 16
-Run plays: 12 (75 percent)
-Pass plays: 4 (25 percent)
-Total plays: 629
-Run plays: 472 (75 percent)
-Pass plays: 155 (24.6 percent)
-Total TDs: 8 TDs on 16 plays (50 percent TD rate)
-Run TDs: 6 on 12 rush attempts (50 percent TD rate)
-Pass TDs: 2 on 4 pass plays (50 percent TD rate)
-Total TDs: 340 on 629 plays (54.1 percent TD rate)
-Run TDs: 257 on 472 rush attempts (54.4 percent TD rate)
-Pass TDs: 83 on 155 pass attempts (53.5 percent TD rate)
