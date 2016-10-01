NFL Research: Seahawks' goal-line offense

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 08:50 AM

In light of Richard Sherman's comments about the Seahawks' goal-line playcalling, NFL Research takes a look at how Seattle has fared at the 1-yard line compared to the NFL average.

-Since Super Bowl XLIX, the Seahawks have run 16 plays from their opponent's 1-yard line. Eight of those 16 plays from the 1-yard line have resulted in a touchdown. See the full breakdown below.

Seahawks' play calls from 1-yard line (since Super Bowl XLIX)

-Total plays: 16

-Run plays: 12 (75 percent)

-Pass plays: 4 (25 percent)

Rest of NFL's play calls from 1-yard line (since Super Bowl XLIX)

-Total plays: 629

-Run plays: 472 (75 percent)

-Pass plays: 155 (24.6 percent)

Seahawks' TD percentage from 1-yard line (since Super Bowl XLIX)

-Total TDs: 8 TDs on 16 plays (50 percent TD rate)

-Run TDs: 6 on 12 rush attempts (50 percent TD rate)

-Pass TDs: 2 on 4 pass plays (50 percent TD rate)

Rest of NFL's TD percentage from 1-yard line (since Super Bowl XLIX)

-Total TDs: 340 on 629 plays (54.1 percent TD rate)

-Run TDs: 257 on 472 rush attempts (54.4 percent TD rate)

-Pass TDs: 83 on 155 pass attempts (53.5 percent TD rate)

*Follow NFL Research on Twitter @NFLResearch *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Bengals' Evan McPherson stays clutch, keeps playoff FG streak alive in AFC title game win vs. Chiefs

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson once again stole the show on Sunday with a perfect outing to send Cincy to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs offense stall in loss to Bengals: 'When you're up 21-3 in a game, you can't lose it'

On its first five second-half drives, Kansas City totaled 34 yards and just two first downs with a Patrick Mahomes interception. The struggles opened the door for the Cincinnati to sprint back into the contest and ultimately win 27-24 in overtime.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

For the first time since the 1988 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to Super Bowl LVI following their overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW