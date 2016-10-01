NFL Research: Saints at Panthers (TNF)

Here are some facts and stats to keep an eye on prior to the Saints-Panthers matchup on Thursday Night Football, courtesy of NFL Research.
Game facts: New Orleans Saints
Next Gen Stat: Drew Brees has the fastest average time to throw of any quarterback in the league (2.37 seconds).
Sack prevention: With Drew Brees' quick release time, the Saints have minimized sacks, allowing just 13 this season (T-3rd fewest in NFL).
Brees still in his prime: Drew Brees has five straight games with a 100+ passer rating (longest active streak in the NFL).
Defensive standout: DT Nick Fairley leads the Saints with 4.5 sacks and is tied for the team lead with 15 QB hits.
Game facts: Carolina Panthers
Next Gen Stat: Last season, Cam Newton had a 98.9 passer rating when he had 2.5+ seconds to throw (3rd in NFL). This season, Newton has a 70.8 passer rating when he has 2.5+ seconds to throw (28th in NFL).
Down year for Cam: Cam Newton's career-low 82.0 passer rating ranks 27th in the NFL this season among qulifying QBs.
Too. Many. Turnovers.: The Panthers have already matched their giveaway total from a season ago (19).
Career year for Olsen?: Greg Olsen leads all tight ends this season with 50 receptions and 712 receiving yards.
Emerging defense: Since their Week 7 bye, the Panthers have allowed just 16.7 points per game and 58.0 rush yards per game. In Weeks 1-6, Carolina allowed 29.3 points per game and 89.5 rush YPG.
Elite run stoppers: Carolina's defense allows just 3.4 yards per carry (2nd in NFL).