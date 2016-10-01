NFL Research: Rob Gronkowski's injury history

With Ian Rapoport reporting Thursday that Rob Gronkowski has a herniated disk in his back, NFL Research takes a look at some of the other injuries that Gronkowski has sustained during his career.
-27 years old
-Currently in his seventh NFL season (made debut in 2010)
Gronkowski's injury history
Gronkowski has missed 17 games in his career due to injury
-2016: Three games missed (hamstring and perforated lung)
-2015: One game missed (knee)
-2014: One game missed (not due to injury -- Week 17)
-2013: Nine games missed (back, forearm, ACL/MCL, concussion)
-2012: Five games missed (hip, forearm)
How much of an effect does Gronk have on Brady?
-In his 17 games without Gronkowski since 2010, Tom Brady has an 84.4 passer rating and an 12-5 record
-In his 86 games with Gronkowski since 2010, Brady has a 104.5 passer rating and a 69-17 record
-Note: The league average passer rating from 2010-2016 is 87.0
Gronk is Mr. TD
-Since 2010, no NFL player has scored more receiving TDs than Gronkowski (68 TDs)
Follow NFL Research on Twitter @NFLResearch