NFL Research: Rex Ryan's coaching career

With Rex Ryan being fired on Tuesday morning, NFL Research takes a look at some notable stats from Ryan's coaching career.
Rex's resume
-Win percentage with Jets from 2009-2010: 62.5 percent (2 winning seasons, 2 playoff appearances, 4 playoff wins)
-Win percentage with Bills from 2015-2016: 48.4 percent (15-16 overall record, no playoff appearances)
Struggling lately
-Rex Ryan has not led a team to the playoffs since 2010
-Ryan has had six straight non-winning seasons (not including 2016)
-Since 2011, Rex Ryan has posted a .432 win percentage as head coach
-Rex Ryan has never led his team to a division title
-In 2014 (Doug Marrone's last season), Buffalo ranked 4th in scoring defense, 3rd in yards allowed per play and 1st in sacks.
-In 2015-2016 (Rex Ryan's tenure), Buffalo ranked 15th in scoring defense, 22nd in yards allowed per play and T-27th in sacks.
Bright spot in Ryan's tenure
-Buffalo had the NFL's top rushing offense in both seasons under Rex Ryan.
Most consecutive seasons at .500 or worse (Head coaches entering 2016)
*Jeff Fisher: 7
*Rex Ryan: 6
*Gus Bradley: 4
Mike Mularkey: 3
Sean Payton: 3
- = Fired this season
