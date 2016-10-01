NFL Research: Rex Ryan's coaching career

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 06:32 AM

With Rex Ryan being fired on Tuesday morning, NFL Research takes a look at some notable stats from Ryan's coaching career.

Rex's resume

-Win percentage with Jets from 2009-2010: 62.5 percent (2 winning seasons, 2 playoff appearances, 4 playoff wins)

-Win percentage with Bills from 2015-2016: 48.4 percent (15-16 overall record, no playoff appearances)

Struggling lately

-Rex Ryan has not led a team to the playoffs since 2010

-Ryan has had six straight non-winning seasons (not including 2016)

-Since 2011, Rex Ryan has posted a .432 win percentage as head coach

-Rex Ryan has never led his team to a division title

Bills' defensive regression under Ryan

-In 2014 (Doug Marrone's last season), Buffalo ranked 4th in scoring defense, 3rd in yards allowed per play and 1st in sacks.

-In 2015-2016 (Rex Ryan's tenure), Buffalo ranked 15th in scoring defense, 22nd in yards allowed per play and T-27th in sacks.

Bright spot in Ryan's tenure

-Buffalo had the NFL's top rushing offense in both seasons under Rex Ryan.

Most consecutive seasons at .500 or worse (Head coaches entering 2016)

*Jeff Fisher: 7

*Rex Ryan: 6

*Gus Bradley: 4

Mike Mularkey: 3

Sean Payton: 3

  • = Fired this season

