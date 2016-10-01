NFL Research: Melvin Gordon's rise

*With 307 rushing yards over his past two games, Melvin Gordon has jumped all the way up to No. 3 in the NFL's rushing ranks (768 rushing yards overall). *
NFL Research and Next Gen Stats take a look at Gordon's rise over the past few weeks.
-As the season has progressed, Gordon has steadily improved his ability to run against stacked boxes (defined as 8+ defenders in tackle box)
-In Weeks 1-5, Gordon averaged fewer than 2 yards per carry with 8+ defenders in the box
-In Weeks 6-9, Gordon has averaged 4.9 yards per carry with 8+ defenders in the box
Surging in the last two weeks
-In Week 8 against Denver, Gordon averaged 5.6 yards per carry on 13 carries with 8+ defenders in the box
-In Week 9 against Tennessee , Gordon averaged 6.4 yards per carry on nine carries with 8+ defenders in the box
*Is Gordon the fastest RB? *
-In Week 9, Gordon had the fastest maximum speed of any ball carrier in the NFL (21.95 mph)
**Setting career marks in Week 9
**-Against the Titans, Melvin Gordon set career highs in several categories
-Carries: 32 (career high)
-Rush yards: 196 (career high, and most in NFL in Week 9)
-Receiving yards: 65 (career high)
-Scrimmage yards 261 (career high)
Where did Gordon's performance rank in Chargers history?
-In Week 9, Gordon became the first Chargers player since 2003 (LaDainian Tomlinson) to finish a game with 30+ carries and 6+ yards per carry
-Overall, just four players in Chargers history have carried the ball 30+ times in a game and averaged 6+ yards per carry (Gordon in 2016, Tomlinson in 2003, Jermaine Fazande in 2000, Gary Anderson in 1988)
