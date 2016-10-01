NFL Research: Luke Kuechly's injury history

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 06:49 AM

Luke Kuechly is in the concussion protocol after being carted off the field on Thursday night against the Saints. NFL Research takes a look back at some key stats and injury notes from Kuechly's career.

Luke Kuechly profile

-Currently in his fifth NFL season (25 years old)

-Made Pro Bowl and named First-Team All-Pro every season from 2013-2015

-Week 11 vs. Saints: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defensed (suffered concussion in fourth quarter and did not return)

Luke Kuechly injury history

-Kuechly missed three games last season with a concussion (the only three games he's missed in his career)

Where does Kuechly rank among NFL linebackers?

-Kuechly has 33 games with double-digit tackles since entering the NFL in 2012 (most in NFL)

-693 tackles since 2012 (most in NFL)

-Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012

-Defensive Player of the Year in 2013

How did the Panthers fare without Kuechly in 2015?

-Carolina went 3-0 without Kuechly last season (allowed nearly 33 fewer yards per game when Kuechly was out)

-Without Kuechly, the Panthers averaged just 1.3 sacks per game (averaged 3.0 sacks per game with Kuechly on the field in 2015)

