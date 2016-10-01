NFL Research: Jeff Fisher's coaching career

With Jeff Fisher being fired by the Rams on Monday afternoon, NFL Research takes a look back at some notable statistics from Fisher's coaching career.
Jeff Fisher profile
-Overall record: 31-45-1 (.512)
-2016 was Fisher's fifth-straight losing season with the Rams
-Fisher has coached seven straight seasons (including 2016) in which he did not post a winning record
Coaching after re-location
-Jeff Fisher is the first head coach not to make it through a team's first season in a new city since Frank Kush in 1984. Kush resigned after 15 games in the Colts' first season in Indianapolis.
Interim head coaches
-Jeff Fisher is being replaced by interim head coach John Fassel.
-All three interim head coaches in 2015 (Pat Shurmur, Mike Mularkey and Dan Campbell) won their first games as interim head coaches.
-Since 2011, interim head coaches are 5-5 in their first games.
John Fassel profile
-In total, Fassel has 12 years of NFL coaching experience
