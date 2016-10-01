NFL Research: Jeff Fisher's coaching career

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 03:36 PM

With Jeff Fisher being fired by the Rams on Monday afternoon, NFL Research takes a look back at some notable statistics from Fisher's coaching career.

Jeff Fisher profile

-Overall record:  31-45-1 (.512)

-2016 was Fisher's fifth-straight losing season with the Rams

-Fisher has coached seven straight seasons (including 2016) in which he did not post a winning record

Coaching after re-location

-Jeff Fisher is the first head coach not to make it through a team's first season in a new city since Frank Kush in 1984. Kush resigned after 15 games in the Colts' first season in Indianapolis.

Interim head coaches

-Jeff Fisher is being replaced by interim head coach John Fassel.

-All three interim head coaches in 2015 (Pat Shurmur, Mike Mularkey and Dan Campbell) won their first games as interim head coaches.

-Since 2011, interim head coaches are 5-5 in their first games.

John Fassel profile

-Fassel has been the Rams' special teams coordinator since 2012

-Prior to 2012, Fassel was the Raiders special teams coordinator from 2008-2011 and an assistant special teams coach for the Ravens from 2005-2007

-In total, Fassel has 12 years of NFL coaching experience

-Fassel's father, Jim Fassel, guided the 2000 Giants to a Super Bowl appearance

