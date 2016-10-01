NFL Research: Jaylon Smith activated from PUP list

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 07:22 AM

The Cowboys activated rookie linebacker Jaylon Smith off of the PUP list this week. NFL Research takes a look back at Smith's college career, as well as some other recent draft picks who missed their entire rookie seasons.

Jaylon Smith profile

-Selected in 2nd round (34th overall) in 2016 NFL Draft

-First-Team All-American in 2015 

-Won Butkus Award for nation's top linebacker in 2015 

Smith's injury history

-Jaylon Smith tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day, 2016

-Stephen Jones has said it remains unlikely that Smith returns this season 

PUP list rules

-All NFL clubs had until this week to activate players from the PUP or NFL lists designating them as such to start the season

-Teams have a three-week window (after activation) to practice a player before they have to choose whether or not he will be added to the 53-man roster (or whether he will be placed on Injured Reserve, ending their season) 

Notable players to miss entire rookie seasons with injury

-LB Dante Fowler Jr. (JAX): Selected 3rd overall in 2015; missed entire 2015 season (torn ACL)

-WR Kevin White (CHI): Selected 7th overall in 2015; missed entire 2015 season (stress fracture in shin)

-WR Breshad Perriman (BAL): Selected 26th overall in 2015; missed entire 2015 season (PCL injury)

-G Jonathan Cooper (ARI): Selected 7th overall in 2013; missed entire 2013 season (broken leg)

