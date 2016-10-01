NFL Research: Jaylon Smith activated from PUP list

The Cowboys activated rookie linebacker Jaylon Smith off of the PUP list this week. NFL Research takes a look back at Smith's college career, as well as some other recent draft picks who missed their entire rookie seasons.
-Selected in 2nd round (34th overall) in 2016 NFL Draft
-First-Team All-American in 2015
-Won Butkus Award for nation's top linebacker in 2015
Smith's injury history
-Jaylon Smith tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day, 2016
-Stephen Jones has said it remains unlikely that Smith returns this season
PUP list rules
-All NFL clubs had until this week to activate players from the PUP or NFL lists designating them as such to start the season
-Teams have a three-week window (after activation) to practice a player before they have to choose whether or not he will be added to the 53-man roster (or whether he will be placed on Injured Reserve, ending their season)
Notable players to miss entire rookie seasons with injury
-WR Kevin White (CHI): Selected 7th overall in 2015; missed entire 2015 season (stress fracture in shin)
-WR Breshad Perriman (BAL): Selected 26th overall in 2015; missed entire 2015 season (PCL injury)
-G Jonathan Cooper (ARI): Selected 7th overall in 2013; missed entire 2013 season (broken leg)
*Follow NFL Research on Twitter @NFLResearch *