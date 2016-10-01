NFL Research: Eddie Lacy's impact

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 07:14 AM

Here are some key statistics from Eddie Lacy's four-year career:

Eddie Lacy

-26 years old
-Will be a free agent after 2016 seasom
-Averaging 5.1 yards per carry this season (would be career high)
-60+ rush yards in four of five games this season (Had 60+ rush yards in just six of 15 games last season)
-Since entering the league in 2013, Lacy ranks fifth in rushing yards (3,435) and T-6th in rush TD (23)

**Lacy's impact

**-Green Bay is averaging 4.9 yards per carry with Lacy on the field this season
-Without Lacy on the field, the Packers are averaging 2.7 yards per carry 

