NFL Research: Derek Carr's record-setting day

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 02:55 PM

NFL Research takes a deeper look inside Derek Carr's record-setting day for the Raiders in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.

-40/59 for 513 passing yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs (117.4 passer rating)

Where does Carr's performance rank?

-Carr set the Raiders' franchise record for passing yards in a game

-Carr's 513 passing yards were the most of any QB in a single game this season, and tied for 9th-most in a single game since 1950

How common is Carr's performance?

-Only two QBs other than Carr have thrown for 500+ passing yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs in a single game (Y.A. Tittle in 1962 and Ben Roethlisberger in 2014)

-Carr became the 18th player since 1950 to throw for 500+ passing yards in a game

Doing his damage late

-Carr did a lot of his damage in fourth quarter and overtime

-In the first three quarters against the Buccaneers, Carr had 243 pass yards, 2 TDs and 0 INT

-In the fourth quarter and overtime, Carr had 270 pass yards, 2 TDs and 0 INT

-The game-winning TD drive was Carr's third so far this season (all three have come on the road)

