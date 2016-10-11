NFL Research: Colin Kaepernick's career at a glance

-Kaepernick's last start was in Week 8 of the 2015 season, when the 49ers lost to the Rams, 27-6.

**Note on Kaepernick's passer rating

**-Kaepernick's passer rating has declined in each season as a starter.

-2015 passer rating: 78.8

-2014 passer rating: 86.4

-2013 passer rating: 91.6

-2012 passer rating: 99.9

**Note on 49ers' quarterback situation

**-Blaine Gabbert -- the 49ers' starting QB from Weeks 1-5 this season -- ranks near the bottom of the NFL in almost every major statistical category.

-Gabbert's statistics in 2016: 58.0 completion percentage (26th in NFL), 178.0 pass yards per game (30th), 5-6 TD-INT ratio (29th), 69.6 passer rating (30th).

-Gabbert has the lowest win percentage among all starting quarterbacks with at least 30 starts since 2011 (.225, 9-31).

Kaepernick vs. Gabbert

-The 49ers' offense has been slightly better with Gabbert than it has been with Kaepernick starting over the last two seasons.

-Stats with Gabbert (since 2015): 4-9 record, 18.5 PPG, 312.2 total YPG, 209.0 pass YPG, 103.2 rush YPG