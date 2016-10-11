NFL Research: Colin Kaepernick's career at a glance

Published: Oct 11, 2016 at 07:18 AM

On Tuesday, Chip Kelly named Colin Kapernick the 49ers' starting quarterback for the first time this season. Here's a statistical look back at the highs and lows from Kaepernick's six-year career...

Colin Kaepernick

-28 years old

-27-20 (.574) career record as starting QB

Kaepernick in 2016

-Kaepernick has played three snaps in the 2016 season (all three snaps were running plays for RB Mike Davis in Week 1)

Kaepernick in 2015

-Kaepernick's passer rating in 2015 (78.8) was exactly 12 points lower than it was in his first three seasons as a starting quarterback (90.8).

-2015 season: 59.0 completion percentage, 615 pass yards, 6 TD, 5 INT (2-6 record as starter)

-Kaepernick's last start was in Week 8 of the 2015 season, when the 49ers lost to the Rams, 27-6.

**Note on Kaepernick's passer rating

**-Kaepernick's passer rating has declined in each season as a starter.

-2015 passer rating: 78.8
-2014 passer rating: 86.4
-2013 passer rating: 91.6
-2012 passer rating: 99.9

**Note on 49ers' quarterback situation

**-Blaine Gabbert -- the 49ers' starting QB from Weeks 1-5 this season -- ranks near the bottom of the NFL in almost every major statistical category.

-Gabbert's statistics in 2016: 58.0 completion percentage (26th in NFL), 178.0 pass yards per game (30th), 5-6 TD-INT ratio (29th), 69.6 passer rating (30th).

-Gabbert has the lowest win percentage among all starting quarterbacks with at least 30 starts since 2011 (.225, 9-31).

Kaepernick vs. Gabbert

-The 49ers' offense has been slightly better with Gabbert than it has been with Kaepernick starting over the last two seasons.

-Stats with Gabbert (since 2015): 4-9 record, 18.5 PPG, 312.2 total YPG, 209.0 pass YPG, 103.2 rush YPG

-Stats with Kaepernick (since 2015): 2-6 record, 13.6 PPG, 282.3 total YPG, 181.1 pass YPG, 101.1 rush YPG

