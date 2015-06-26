Around the NFL

NFL requests proposals from temporary L.A. venues

Published: Jun 26, 2015 at 03:03 AM

Could there be an NFL team playing at the Rose Bowl in 2016?

According to NFL vice president of corporate development Chris Hardart, the league issued multiple proposal requests to different, temporary venues in the Southern California area in case one or multiple teams makes a return to the Los Angeles market in 2016.

The Los Angeles Times, which first reported the development, listed the Rose Bowl and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as venues which have received proposal requests from the league. Hardart would not specifically confirm any other venues.

Based on the sentiment at this year's league meetings, owners and NFL executives have never sounded more certain about a return to the mega-market in California. The San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Rams have been among the teams most heavily discussed in a potential move.

Thursday's advancements only confirm the feeling that football eventually is coming back to L.A.

"It is part of the process and an effort to understand all of our options and have a well thought out plan if a team or teams were to be approved to relocate," Hardart told The Los Angeles Times.

The next set of owners meetings is set for Aug. 11 in Chicago. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that Los Angeles will be the topic at the August meeting. The conference will be used as a timeline and process update, focused on the progress of home markets (Oakland, San Diego, St. Louis) to keep their teams.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes back Colleen Wolfe to discuss non-Super Bowl contenders, and an all-new 'Orr You Kidding Me.' Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
news

Taylor Moton, Panthers agree to terms on four-year, $71.25M extension ahead of deadline

Taylor Moton won't play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after all. The Panthers right tackle has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the organization, Carolina announced. 
news

Cam Newton: 'It's time for me to uphold my end of the bargain' with Patriots

Cam Newton understands its an important season for him after an up-and-down first year in New England. Newton told ESPN on Thursday that it's "put up or shut up time."
news

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner partnering with HBCU Legacy Bowl

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ is the latest NFL All-Pro to team up with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Seattle Seahawks linebacker is partnering with the postseason all-star game, the Legacy Bowl announced in a press release Thursday.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith 'going to be scoring a lot, making a lot of plays' in first year sans Kyle Rudolph

It's Irv Smith's time to shine in Minnesota. With veteran tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ no longer in town, Smith is ready to step into the No. 1 TE role in 2021.
news

Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer 'frustrated' by NFL limitations on player interactions

Speaking Wednesday during a Zoom call ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Jimmy Johnson -- who worked with Urban Meyer at FOX -- said the new Jaguars coach is still navigating the adjustment to the NFL.
news

Jim Kelly: Josh Allen will break all of my Bills records

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly holds all the Buffalo Bills passing records. However, the legend knows he's simply holding the fort for a bit longer, waiting for Josh Allen to pass him by eventually.
news

Deadline for seven franchise-tagged players to strike long-term deals is today at 4 p.m. ET

Seven players who have been franchised tagged, including Bears receiver Allen Robinson and Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to come to terms on multi-year deals.
news

Brian Burns eager to battle with new Panthers teammate Haason Reddick in 'sack competition'

Panthers linebacker Brian Burns joined Good Morning Football on Wednesday to discuss the team's addition of Haason Reddick, who he believes will make for a fearsome pass-rushing duo in 2021. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman arrested, booked on multiple charges

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested near Seattle on Wednesday morning and booked on charges of burglary domestic violence, resisting arrest and malicious mischief, Redmond (Wash.) police chief Darrell Lowe told reporters during an afternoon news conference.
news

Bum Phillips, Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese to be inducted into Titans Ring of Honor

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese and O.A. "Bum" Phillips will be inducted in the team's Ring of Honor this fall. 
news

Washington not expected to reach long-term deal with Brandon Scherff

The Washington Football Team and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Thursday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW