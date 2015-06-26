NFL requests proposals from temporary L.A. venues

Could there be an NFL team playing at the Rose Bowl in 2016?
According to NFL vice president of corporate development Chris Hardart, the league issued multiple proposal requests to different, temporary venues in the Southern California area in case one or multiple teams makes a return to the Los Angeles market in 2016.
The Los Angeles Times, which first reported the development, listed the Rose Bowl and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as venues which have received proposal requests from the league. Hardart would not specifically confirm any other venues.
Based on the sentiment at this year's league meetings, owners and NFL executives have never sounded more certain about a return to the mega-market in California. The San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Rams have been among the teams most heavily discussed in a potential move.
Thursday's advancements only confirm the feeling that football eventually is coming back to L.A.
"It is part of the process and an effort to understand all of our options and have a well thought out plan if a team or teams were to be approved to relocate," Hardart told The Los Angeles Times.
The next set of owners meetings is set for Aug. 11 in Chicago. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that Los Angeles will be the topic at the August meeting. The conference will be used as a timeline and process update, focused on the progress of home markets (Oakland, San Diego, St. Louis) to keep their teams.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes back Colleen Wolfe to discuss non-Super Bowl contenders, and an all-new 'Orr You Kidding Me.' Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.