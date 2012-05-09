NFL reportedly seeks replacement refs; contract talks ongoing

Published: May 09, 2012 at 05:45 PM

The NFL and its officials continue to negotiate a contract that would have them in place for the start of the 2012 season, but the league reportedly has initiated contingency plans to find potential replacements.

Debate: Most impactful rookie

Which rookie will make the biggest impact on his team in 2012? Could it be Cleveland RB Trent Richardson? Our analysts debate. More ...

According to FoxSports.com, the NFL suggested in a letter to its chief recruiter of officials, Ron Baynes, that he identify good candidates among recently retired college officials, lower-division college officials and "professional league and semi-professional league officials ... who have the ability to work higher levels but just got overlooked."

"This is a contingency plan to make sure the NFL season will continue on schedule as planned," Baynes said.

The league's agreement with its regular officials expired after last season. The NFL last used replacement officials briefly in 2001, but reached an agreement with its regular officials after the first week of the regular season.

"Negotiations are continuing," league spokesman Greg Aiello told NFL.com's Steve Wyche via email. "We are optimistic that there will be a successful resolution."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after win over Colts: 'I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich'

Nick Sirianni explained the raw emotion he displayed following the Eagles' 17-16 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis.

news

Rookie CB Marcus Jones goes 'the distance,' returns punt for Patriots' 14th straight win over Jets

Patriots rookie Marcus Jones scored a miraculous 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining, helping New England overcome a pedestrian offensive day and capture its 14th consecutive victory over the New York Jets.

news

2023 NFL Draft prospect Hendon Hooker suffers season-ending injury in Tennessee loss

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered an ACL tear in the Volunteers' loss to South Carolina, the school announced on Sunday. What does the injury mean for his NFL future?

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 11 action.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE