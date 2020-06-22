NFL reopens New York office, commissioner among returners

As New York begins reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some NFL employees are returning to the league office at 345 Park Avenue.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is among those working in the office beginning Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Goodell has conducted offseason business since the league office closed in March, including holding the NFL Draft in April from his home basement.
Executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, other EVPs and staff are among those returning to work. NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy tweeted his return to work at the Manhattan office.