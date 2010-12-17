NFL reminds clubs of sidelines' policy

Second Border - … [extends to solid yellow line within the bench area that is six feet from the solid white border.] Within the bench area, the only persons allowed within this second border on a continuous basis during the game are the head coach, assistant coaches involved in calling signals, assistant coaches in charge of substitutions, and small groups of situation substitution players ready to be sent into the game immediately. No other players are allowed in the second border. Each coaching staff should designate a "get-back" coach to ensure that the rules governing the borders are observed by all players and coaches during the game.