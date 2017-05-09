NFL releases all dates, times for preseason schedule

The NFL released all of the dates and starting times for the 2017 NFL preseason schedule on Tuesday. The 65-game slate features eight nationally televised matchups, including a game between the Chargers and Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.
The 2017 preseason will kick off Thursday, Aug. 3 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET), in Canton, Ohio, when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals in the annual Hall of Fame Game. All preseason games will be shown on NFL Network.
2017 preseason national television schedule (all times Eastern)
Preseason Week 2 (August 17-21)
Preseason Week 3 (August 24-27)
2017 preseason week-by-week schedule
WEEK 1: AUG. 10-14
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Thursday, Aug. 10
Friday, Aug. 11
Saturday, Aug. 12
Sunday, Aug. 13
WEEK 2: AUGUST 17-21
Thursday, Aug. 17
Friday, Aug. 18
Saturday, Aug. 19
Sunday, Aug. 20
Monday, Aug. 21
WEEK 3: AUGUST 24-27
Thursday, Aug. 24
Friday, Aug. 25
Saturday, Aug. 26
Sunday, Aug. 26
WEEK 4: AUG. 31-SEPT. 1
Thursday, Aug. 31