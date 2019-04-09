NFL releases 65-game 2019 preseason schedule

The NFL on Tuesday announced the 2019 preseason schedule, which features eight matchups on prime-time television.
Preseason action kicks off with the nationally televised Hall of Fame Game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 1, in Canton, Ohio.
Other prime-time preseason games of note have the New Orleans Saints making a third consecutive summer trip to Southern California to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 and a battle of Florida between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins in Week 3.
The NFL Network will show all preseason games. Specific dates and times for the remaining preseason games will be released later this offseason.
2019 preseason national television schedule (all times Eastern)
Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 15-19)
Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 22-25)
2019 preseason week-by-week schedule
Hall Of Fame Game -- Aug. 1
Week 1 -- Aug. 8-12
Week 2 --- Aug. 15-19
Week 3 -- Aug. 22-25
Week 4 -- Aug. 29-30