Around the NFL

NFL releases 65-game 2019 preseason schedule

Published: Apr 09, 2019 at 06:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL on Tuesday announced the 2019 preseason schedule, which features eight matchups on prime-time television.

Preseason action kicks off with the nationally televised Hall of Fame Game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 1, in Canton, Ohio.

Other prime-time preseason games of note have the New Orleans Saints making a third consecutive summer trip to Southern California to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 and a battle of Florida between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

The NFL Network will show all preseason games. Specific dates and times for the remaining preseason games will be released later this offseason.

2019 preseason national television schedule (all times Eastern)

Hall of Fame Game (Canton, Ohio)

Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (NBC, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 1

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 15-19)

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 15

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 4 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 18

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX, 8 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 18

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Monday, Aug. 19

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 22-25)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 22

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS, 8 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 23

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC 8 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 25

2019 preseason week-by-week schedule

Hall Of Fame Game -- Aug. 1

Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Week 1 -- Aug. 8-12

New York Jets at New York Giants

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

Week 2 --- Aug. 15-19

Chicago at New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX 8/18)

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN 8/15)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars

New England at Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN 8/19)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS 8/18)

Week 3 -- Aug. 22-25

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS 8/23)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX 8/22)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC 8/25)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4 -- Aug. 29-30

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

New York Giants at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears HC Matt Nagy: Everyone will know 'when it's the right time' to play Justin Fields

The Bears' aggressive trade for coveted QB prospect Justin Fields instantly cultivated a buzz unfamiliar to the franchise in years. Naturally, everyone wants to know when Fields will take the field. Matt Nagy shares that enthusiasm, but the question isn't one he's ready to answer.
news

Vic Fangio says QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater will split practice reps '50-50'

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ are set to compete for the starting job in Denver and will split reps to figure it all out, according to head coach Vic Fangio. 
news

Buccaneers select Houston LB Grant Stuard as 2021's Mr. Irrelevant

The notorious title of Mr. Irrelevant received some juice in February when a member of the unique fraternity -- kicker Ryan Succop -- became a Super Bowl champion.
news

Belichick: 2021 was last draft for Patriots research director Ernie Adams

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced Saturday that 2021 will be the last draft for longtime research director Ernie Adams. 
news

Two long snappers selected in sixth round of 2021 draft

The end of the sixth round presented us with a short run on long snappers. Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher came off the board at 222nd overall to the Carolina Panthers, and three picks later, Michigan snapping specialist Camaron Cheeseman went to Washington at 225.
news

'Run Rich Run' returns for special 2021 NFL Draft edition 

This year's 'Run Rich Run' campaign has raised more than $1.5 million, and in this 2021's reimagined format, Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ray Lewis and entrepreneur Marc Lore took home the first-ever 'Run Rich Run' trophy. 
news

Colts draft Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in sixth round

The Indianapolis Colts' QB room will look vastly different in 2021, as the squad has Carson Wentz slotted as the starter and picked up Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round. 
news

Ravens take Ohio State CB Shaun Wade in fifth round

Once viewed as a high-round pick in 2019, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade slid to the fifth round after a 2020 season of struggles. But Baltimore might well be a great fit for the former Buckeye. 
news

Bengals take 2021 draft's lone kicker with fifth-round pick of Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team to draft a kicker, selecting Florida's Evan McPherson in the fifth round.
news

In first post-Brees draft, Saints take Notre Dame QB Ian Book

The Drew Brees era ended with the future Hall of Famer's retirement. The Saints began their post-Brees life by adding Notre Dame's winningest quarterback ever, Ian Book.
news

Ravens add another WR with fourth-round selection of Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace

Following the selection of Rashod Bateman in the first round, the Ravens are adding another receiver, having picked Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace in the fourth round. 
news

Panthers add dynamic RB Chuba Hubbard to Christian McCaffrey-led backfield with fourth-round pick

As if the Panthers didn't have enough open-field juice in their offensive backfield with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, the club added a home-run hitter Saturday in selecting Oklahoma State running back ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with overall pick No. 126.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW