NFL reinstates receiver Brandon Aiyuk to 49ers after he left team last year

Receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been reinstated to the San Francisco 49ers by the NFL after leaving the team a year ago.

The league removed Aiyuk from the reserve/left squad list on Monday and gave the 49ers a two-week exemption before they need to add him to the 53-man roster.

Aiyuk had submitted his request for reinstatement after hiring Drew Rosenhaus as his agent. He met with the 49ers last Friday as part of his attempt to get back into the NFL.

Aiyuk has not played for more than two years since injuring his knee in October 2024 but said last week that he's healthy and wants to return to the league.

The Niners have said they have no plans to play Aiyuk again and could either trade him before Tuesday's deadline or release him before the two-game exemption expires.

The 49ers are also seeking to get money back from Aiyuk. A person with knowledge of the situation said the league sent Aiyuk and the NFL Players Association a letter last week saying that he owes the 49ers about $13 million based on bonuses he was paid after signing a four-year, $120 million extension just before the start of the 2024 season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the letter was not released.