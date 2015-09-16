NFL reinstates New England Patriots staffers

Around the NFL

Published: Sep 16, 2015
The New England Patriotsrecently requested the reinstatement of the two staffers that were suspended in the wake of the team's deflated ball scandal following last season's AFC Championship game. On Wednesday, the team got the news they were looking for.

"Last week, the New England Patriots requested the reinstatement of both John Jastremski and Jim McNally. The Patriots have satisfied the league's requirements for reinstatement and the league has granted permission for the employees to return," the team said in a statement.

The NFL is appealing the nullification of Tom Brady's four-game suspension, so we're not through with this story yet. But it appears Jastremski and McNally's part of the story is now over. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Troy Vincent, NFL Executive VP of Football Operations, formally requested to meet with Jastremski and McNally before reinstating them.

Rapoport reported Wednesday that Jastremski is now prohibited from handling footballs and McNally is barred from being a locker room attendant for officials or handling equipment. 

Both men were cited in the Wells Report. Their text messages and appearance on surveillance video were prominent in the Wells Report's findings.

