NFL reinstates Giants lineman Kennedy after substance ban

Published: Nov 14, 2011 at 09:14 PM

New York Giants defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy was reinstated by the NFL on Tuesday after a four-week ban for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to a league source.

The Giants were granted a roster exemption for Kennedy that expires Nov. 21, though the team can activate him sooner.

The Giants signed the nine-year veteran on Aug. 23, and he was suspended Oct. 11 for a failed drug test last season when he was with the Minnesota Vikings.

If the Giants want Kennedy to play Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, they'll have to make room for him on their 53-man roster.

Free-agent linebacker Brandon Lang also has been suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for a period of at least one year, according to a league source.

Notes:Giants LB Michael Boley and CB Aaron Ross are listed as day to day. Boley pulled his hamstring late during the first half of Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and Ross has a thigh bruise. ... Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Monday that it was uncertain if RB Ahmad Bradshaw would play against the Eagles. He has missed the last two games with a broken bone in his foot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

