NFL regular-season games see 7% increase in viewers; 17.9 million average second-highest since 2015

NFL regular-season games averaged 17.9 million viewers, tied for the second-highest since averages were first tracked in 1995.

Buoyed by increases of at least 24% in two of the five packages, the first year of the league's new television contracts saw a total increase of 7% from last season.

The highest average on record is 18.1 million from 2015.

Hans Schroeder, the league's EVP of Media Distribution, pointed to the number of teams still alive for postseason spots going into the final two weeks along with close games throughout the 18-week regular season. Of the 272 games, 113 were decided by six or fewer points, the second-most in league history.

Over the past two seasons, 55.8% of games have been within one score (eight points).

"It starts on the field. You look at the number of close games as well as the number of young stars like (Houston's) C.J. Stroud and old stars like (Los Angeles') Matthew Stafford that probably didn't get enough coverage," Schroeder said. "If you look at that as well as combine with the first year of these new TV packages and some of the flexibility they had, I think that is why the numbers are where they are this year."