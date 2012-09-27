NFL referees to return for 'Thursday Night Football'

If you haven't heard by now, the NFL and its referees reached an agreement to end the lockout late Wednesday night. Join "NFL AM" this morning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network for all the details of the new eight-year deal (which still must be ratified by the referees' union), and reaction from fans and players around the country.
Here's what else is on tap Thursday:
» The league's regular refs will be back on the field for tonight's game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. Tune into NFL Network for live coverage at 8 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m.
Darlington: Both sides win
The widespread interest in the lockout proved that the NFL's hold on the public is stronger than ever, Jeff Darlington writes. More...
» NFL.com's Jeff Darlington spoke with veteran referee Ed Hochuli about the feelings of the league's officials as they prepare to return to work.
» Who's out and who's in this week? Around the League's Gregg Rosenthal has the Week 4 injury report.
» After a wild Week 3, what's in store for Week 4? Elliot Harrison offers his predictions.
» Steve Wyche says the uproar over Monday night's Hail Mary call overshadowed another brilliant performance from Pete Carroll's defense.
» Bucky Brooks examines the regression of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick from his 2010 form.
» After two iffy weeks, Peyton Manning faces an Oakland Raiders team that's leaking fantasy points to QBs. Michael Fabiano has your moves covered in this week's Start 'Em, Sit 'Em column.