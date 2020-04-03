Around the NFL

'NFL RedZone' to re-air 2019 Sundays starting April 6

Published: Apr 03, 2020 at 05:48 AM

Still having flashbacks about the Chiefs', Ravens' and 49ers' historic 2019 campaigns? Well, you'll soon have the chance to experience it all over again.

Beginning on April 6, NFL RedZone, hosted by NFL Network's Scott Hanson, will re-air every Sunday from the historic 100th season, giving fans the chance to see all the best action, as well as every touchdown from every game from this past season. And, yes, that means the Dolphins' absurd trick play from Week 13 will get another well-deserved encore.

The program will air in chronological order for 17 consecutive days on the NFL RedZone network at 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET each day.

The announcement is the latest effort by the NFL to provide fans with content as the country copes with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL offered fans complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, which included regular and postseason games from 2009-2019, as well as seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league's star players and coaches.

Below is the complete RedZone airing schedule:

» Monday, April 6 -- Week 1
»  Tuesday, April 7 -- Week 2
»  Wednesday, April 8 -- Week 3
» Thursday, April 9 -- Week 4
» Friday, April 10 -- Week 5
» Saturday, April 11 -- Week 6
» Sunday, April 12 -- Week 7
» Monday, April 13 -- Week 8
» Tuesday, April 14 -- Week 9
» Wednesday, April 15 -- Week 10
» Thursday, April 16 -- Week 11
» Friday, April 17 -- Week 12
» Saturday, April 18 -- Week 13
» Sunday, April 19 -- Week 14
» Monday, April 20 -- Week 15
» Tuesday, April 21 -- Week 16
» Wednesday, April 22 -- Week 17

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) 'optimistic' he will play vs. Saints: 'I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there'

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) told reporters Tuesday he's going to do all he can to take the field Thursday against the Saints, but a decision is unlikely to come until game day. 
news

Patriots OC Bill O'Brien on emergence of rookie Malik Cunningham: 'He can play a lot of different places'

Rookie Malik Cunningham made his NFL debut in Week 6, lining up at quarterback and receiver. He could see get more and more involved as the season progresses for the one-win Patriots. 
news

Eagles sign seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones

Julio Jones is back on an NFL team. The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday they have signed the former Falcons star and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 6 game of 2023 season

Around The NFL breaks down a key moment from each Week 6 game of the 2023 season to stream on NFL+.
news

Flag football bound for 2028 Summer Olympics: Dream NFL roster

The International Olympic Committee officially added flag football to the program for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. NFL.com's Bobby Kownack gives his dream NFL roster for the Games.
news

Robert Saleh: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'fueled by doubt' of potential early return from Achilles injury

Joining Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he wouldn't close the door on Aaron Rodgers returning this season, noting the QB's desire to prove everyone wrong.
news

Bengals OC Brian Callahan: Offense needs more production from 'guys not named Ja'Marr Chase'

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is taking issue with the poor offensive play in Cincinnati, calling for more production from those not named Ja'Marr Chase. 
news

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks on TD vs. Chargers: Trying to show Dak Prescott 'can continue to trust me' 

Scoring a crucial touchdown against the Chargers on Monday night, Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks hopes it shows QB Dak Prescott can continue to trust him in big situations.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert shoulders blame for loss to Cowboys: 'I can play a lot better'

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took the field with a chance to earn a fourth-quarter comeback Monday night against Dallas. Instead, he got battered by the Cowboys' pass rush, ultimately throwing the game-sealing interception in the 20-17 loss.
news

Cowboys close book on 49ers loss with 'resilient' victory over Chargers: 'It was a must-win'

After Dallas' worst loss of the season and most embarrassing defeat in a while last Sunday in San Francisco, the Cowboys bounced back in a big way on Monday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Chargers on Monday night

In a memorable back-and-forth prime-time bout, the Dallas Cowboys held off the host Los Angeles Chargers for a 20-17 victory, sealed by a Stephon Gilmore interception. Here are Nick Shook's five takeaways.