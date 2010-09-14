NFL reduces suspension for Lions president Lewand

Team president Tom Lewand will be reinstated to his position effective Wednesday, nine days sooner than originally stipulated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, a league source tells mlive.com.
Lewand recently received a letter from Goodell informing him that his 30-day suspension for violating the league personal conduct policy had been shortened.
Goodell moved swiftly to suspend Lewand and fine him $100,000 after he pleaded guilty on July 9 to driving while impaired, two weeks after he was pulled over in northern Michigan for driving erratically near a bar.
Lewand was sentenced to six months of probation with $870 in fines and costs, according to court administrator Cynthia Esckilsen of the 83rd District Court in Roscommon.
According to the source, Goodell reduced the suspension because Lewand continues to make good on his commitment to take all the necessary steps to prevent a reoccurrence.
Lewand was promoted to team president after the 2008 season, moving to the top of the front office after spending more than a decade developing trust as the person within the organization who has negotiated player contracts worth more than $1 billion and guided the construction of Ford Field.
He has three degrees from the University of Michigan, including one from both the law and business schools. Lewand, of Royal Oak, Mich., and his wife have four daughters.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.