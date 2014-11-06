NFL recognizes Veterans Day, begins 'Salute to Service' events

Philadelphia Eagles: On the Eagles STS game on Nov. 10, the team will unveil a temporary memorial seat in honor of fallen military heroes, leaving it open for the game. Eagles' guest services department will honor all staff members who have served in the military to coincide with an in-game feature thanking staff. Navy Petty Officer Generald Wilson will sing the National Anthem, while 125 service members from all five branches of the military will unfurl a full field American flag. Challenger the Eagle will be released from an upper level of the stadium and will land on the field as the National Anthem concludes. The team will be led out onto the field by five members of the military, representing each branch. Throughout the game, videos of Eagles players thanking military members for their service, along with six videos of military members cheering on the Eagles from their deployments across the country, will be played. Fans who have served or who currently serve in the military will stand and be recognized during the game. Halftime will feature a performance by the Marine Corps Silent Drill Team.