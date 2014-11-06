NFL recognizes Veterans Day, begins 'Salute to Service' events

NFL RECOGNIZES VETERANS DAY AND HONORS MILITARY WITH "SALUTE TO SERVICE" CAMPAIGN
NFL to Make Financial Donation for Each Point Scored During Salute to Service Games
The National Football League and the NFL Players Association continue their long history of honoring veterans and active duty members of the military with the annual Salute to Service campaign. For every point scored during the NFL's 32 designated Salute to Service games, the league will donate $100 to each of its three core, military non-profit partners -- the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO, and Wounded Warrior Project -- for a total of $300 per point.
Since the campaign's inception in 2011, the NFL has donated more than $2.35 million to its three military non-profit partners. Below are examples of how partners use the funds raised through the campaign:
- The Pat Tillman Foundation provides scholarships for service members, veterans and their spouses as part of the Tillman Military Scholars program.
- The building of the NFL Sports Lounge at the USO Warrior and Family Center at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
- The Wounded Warrior Project hosts Physical Health and Wellness Expos for injured veterans around the country.
- Players wearing helmet decals honoring military branches including Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard, as well as the NFL Salute to Service ribbon
- Camouflage ribbon footballs
- Camouflage goal post wraps and pylons with camouflage ribbon decals
- Wall banners and the words NFL Salute to Service written in the back of the end zone
- Camouflage equipment for players including quarterback towels, Nike and Under Armour gloves, captain's patches, camouflage Gatorade towels, New Era caps and knits, and Nike KO Hoodies
- Camouflage sideline hats for coaches and sideline personnel and camouflage ribbon pins for coaches and team executives
- Salute to Service coins for the coin toss
Game-worn Salute to Service merchandise and footballs will be auctioned at NFL Auction. Special camouflage merchandise, including New Era hats, a Nike KO Hoodie and select players' Salute to Service jerseys, will be available at NFLShop.com and in select stadium retail stores, with 100 percent of the NFL's proceeds donated to the league's three core military nonprofit partners. The NFL does not profit from the sale or auction of Salute to Service merchandise. For more information, visit nfl.com/salute.
The NFL and USAA, the NFL's Official Military Appreciation Sponsor, are continuing their annual Salute to Service Award, which recognizes NFL players, coaches, owners, front office staff and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was the 2013 award winner. Harbaugh will serve on the award panel and vote for this year's winner. This year's Salute to Service Award nominees will be announced later this month.
Fans everywhere can join USAA in honoring military on Veterans' Day by visiting SaluteToService.com to offer a "social salute." SaluteToService.com is USAA's military appreciation home throughout the NFL season and includes digital content featuring NFL players, coaches and legends -- including Roger Staubach, Robert Griffin III, Charles Tillman and Ron Rivera, all of whom have a direct military connection.
In support of the Salute to Service campaign, Bose will donate 600 pairs of headphones to the NFL's nonprofit partners, Pat Tillman Foundation, USO and Wounded Warrior Project. Campbell's Chunky Soup is participating in the NFL's Salute to Service program by introducing a limited-edition Chunky soup can exclusively at Walmart retail locations nationwide. The can was designed to recognize the country's military personnel and their families. Additionally, through their involvement in Salute to Service, Campbell Soup Company will be making to donation of $150,000 to the campaign by giving $50,000 each to the NFL's three nonprofit partners.
In 2010, the NFL and Pat Tillman Foundation established the NFL-Tillman Military Scholar award to annually honor an individual who exemplifies Tillman's legacy of service. The scholarship is part of the Tillman Military Scholars program established by the Pat Tillman Foundation to support educational opportunities for military veterans and their spouses who are committed to a life of service in and out of uniform. As a result, in part of fundraising from the Salute to Service campaign, the Pat Tillman Foundation will fund up to 60 scholarships annually for Tillman Military Scholars to pursue degree programs of their choice in medicine, law, business, technology, education or the arts.
Capt. Michael Christman (USMC) of Berkeley, California, has been selected as the 2014 NFL-Tillman Military Scholar. Christman will be recognized at the San Francisco 49ers Salute to Service game on Nov. 23. Christman is pursuing an MBA at the University of California, Berkeley.
The NFL's tradition of supporting America's armed services, including a partnership of more than 45 years with the USO for overseas visits to troops and trips to military hospitals nationwide. The USO will use funds raised from Salute to Service to support Operation Enduring Care, the USO's campaign to support injured troops, their families and caregivers throughout the rehabilitation process. The centerpieces of Operation Enduring Care are two new USO Warrior and Family Care Centers at Fort Belvoir in Virginia and at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Funding from Salute to Service also will be directed toward the construction and programming of the NFL Sports Lounge at the new USO Warrior and Family Care Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
The NFL continues to offer its NFL Game Pass service free of charge at USO Centers for military members stationed in Afghanistan, Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Korea and Kuwait. At the USO facility in each of these locations, service members can watch any NFL game live and online in its entirety. NFL Game Pass also is offered free of charge at US Embassies.
The NFL works closely with Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization whose mission is to honor and empower Wounded Warriors. The league's donation will help launch Physical Health and Wellness Expos throughout the country that aim to break down barriers to a healthy and active lifestyle. The overall goal of the Physical Health & Wellness program is to create independence and teach injured veterans skills they can take back to their communities. Participants in the WWP Physical Health & Wellness Expos will be encouraged to live healthier and will be given the tools to do so long after the event. WWP assists injured service members across the country.
During the nationally televised NBC Sunday Night Football game on Nov. 9, the Packers and USAA will honor service members, veterans and their families with a stadium card stunt during the National Anthem, performed by Specialist Heather Mendoza, from the 484th Army Band. At the ESPN Monday Night Football game on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day, 125 service members from all five branches of the military will unfurl a full-field American flag during the National Anthem at the Philadelphia Eagles game.
Additional Salute to Service moments include President George H.W. Bush serving as the Houston Texans coin toss captain, country music band LONESTAR preforming during halftime at the Carolina Panthers game and Patrick Monahan of the musical group Train singing the Anthem at the Tennessee Titans game.
The Cowboys vs. JaguarsInternational Series game in London at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 10 will honor Remembrance Day through an NFL partnership with the Royal British Legion. Uniforms from both teams will feature the Legion's iconic Poppy logo, and a number of jerseys will be sold on NFL Auction, with 100 percent of proceeds donated to the Poppy Appeal. The money raised by the Poppy Appeal supports the Legion's work for the Armed Forces community.
Below is a snapshot of how teams will honor the military community during the month of November. Learn more about the NFL's year-long commitment to the military and veterans by visiting nfl.com/salute.
TEAM: SALUTE TO SERVICE ACTIVITIES
Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals and USAA, the team's Official Military Appreciation Partner, will provide fans a complimentary military-inspired item at Arizona's STS game on Nov. 9. Arizona National Guard will lead the Cardinals out of the tunnel during player introductions. The Color Guard will be presented by Luke Air Force Base soldiers. A field size American Flag will be presented by active military members, reservists and veterans from the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy. The anthem will be performed by Airman First Class Adriana Van Wyk of Luke Air Force Base. The official coin toss special will feature a special military challenge coin, courtesy of USAA. During the first quarter break, the Cardinals will salute Phoenix resident and WWII Veteran William "Arbie" Stoll. The U.S. Navy Southwest Band will perform during halftime and will include a tribute to Wounded Warriors. The Cardinals and USAA will host military members and their families for a V.I.P. experience.
Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons will have 75 Members of the National Guard hold a 40-yard American Flag during the National Anthem, performed by a National Guard member. Three members of the National Guard will lead the Falcons out of the tunnel during player introductions and veterans will be on the field during player introductions.
Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens STS game will take place on Nov. 9. Special pregame activities include a live feed to troops of the Maryland National Guard currently stationed in Bagram, Afghanistan, as well as a field-size American flag displayed during the National Anthem. The flag will be held by members of the United Stated Naval Academy and Maryland National Guard. Baltimore native Joey Odoms, a member of the Maryland Army National Guard, will sing the National Anthem, while the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon (Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C.) will perform at halftime. Throughout the game, Baltimore's Marching Ravens will present patriotic songs and Ravens cheerleaders will don red, white and blue pom-poms in support. The Ravens front office staff will join Under Armour for a guided fitness workout alongside members of Wounded Warrior Project.
Buffalo Bills: During pregame festivities at the STS game on Nov. 9, the Bills will honor 10 members each from the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard for their service during the singing of God Bless America. The Bills will also welcome 150 soldiers from the New York National Guard to unfurl a full-field American flag during the singing of the National Anthem. An Oath Reaffirmation Ceremony will take place on-field at halftime for 50 soldiers through the New York National Guard, and at the third Quarter Break, two additional soldiers selected by the New York National Guard will be recognized for their service. Bills players will be donning National Guard decals on their helmets and the game ball delivery will be completed by a New York National Guard member.
Carolina Panthers: The Panthers and USO of North Carolina will partner to honor service men, women and their families. During the team's STS game on Nov. 16, the Panthers will host Purple Heart Recipients combat veterans in the team's "Row of Honor" section. Medal of Honor recipient Kyle White will be the team's "Keep Pounding Drummer." Troops selected for the Panthers "Operation Game Day" program will lead the team out of the tunnel and serve guest captains for the coin toss. The Silent Drill Platoon from the Marine Barracks of Washington, D.C. will perform pregame. The Parris Island Marine Band, accompanied by a mixture of 230 members from each military branch, will perform the National Anthem. Five separate color guard groups representing each branch will display five 20-yard American flags. F-15's out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base will perform a flyover. Halftime will be performed by Lonestar. Players, TopCats cheerleaders and team mascot, Sir Purr, will also visit troops at Shaw Air Force base in Sumter, S.C. on Nov. 4.
Chicago Bears: The Bears STS game is Nov. 16. A member of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division will sing the National Anthem, during which 100 members from various branches of the military will unfurl a large American Flag. Approximately 100 fans wearing military-themed T-shirts will hold the Bear Down flag during player introductions. A soldier will lead the team onto the field while carrying an American Flag. Military members will be Honorary Captains and halftime will feature a re-enlistment ceremony. Bears partners Boeing and Chase created a Boeing produced video showcasing fan appreciation for the military community and a Chase Home Giveaway program honoring a veteran. A member of the military will be recognized during the Bears/Boeing Military Salute in the third quarter.
Cincinnati Bengals: During the Bengals STS game Nov. 6, the team will recognize military servicemen and women during pre-game and halftime. The United States Navy Honor Guard will present the colors prior to the game, and 50 active duty military members and veterans will unfurl a larger field flag during the National Anthem. The U.S. Marine Silent Drill Corps will perform a sequence during halftime.
Cleveland Browns: On Veteran's Day, the Browns will welcome servicemen and women, representing all military branches, as our guests to an exclusive closed practice viewing. Following, the team and coaches will have the opportunity to personally extend our gratitude to these individuals and those they represent. Through the Browns' Hats Off to our Heroes Honor Row, generations of military representatives will be honored by fans during the live recognition at the teams STS game on Nov. 16. Military representatives will be recognized throughout the game, including a representative leading the team out of the tunnel. In celebration of the Browns First and Ten movement, a volunteer who supports military efforts will be honored as the game's Coin Toss Captain, additionally, the Browns will encourage volunteerism in support of military appreciation throughout the month as part of the #give10 movement.
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys will honor military leaders past, present and future at the team's STS game on Nov. 2. More than 500 soldiers from local military bases will be on hand to participate in the day's activations, which include: a U.S. Air Force enlistment ceremony, joint Armed Forces color guard during a special presentation of the National Anthem, a pregame concert by the US Air Force rock cover band on the plazas, tributes to veterans, video shout outs from troops stationed around the world, the presentation of a mortgage-free home to a veteran courtesy of the Military Warrior Support Foundation, a check presentation from Bank of America to The Salvation Army's Veterans Outreach Program and a halftime show featuring the U.S. Air Force Marching Band and 500 troops honoring those brave men and women serving our country around the globe.
Denver Broncos: The Broncos will partner with USAA and Otter Box as a sponsor for their STS game on Nov. 23. There will be a USAA Challenge Coin for the Coin Toss and 22 Soldiers will line the player introduction tunnel with American Flags. The Broncos and USAA will host a reception for 200 military guests prior to game. The team will honor a soldier recently returning from Afghanistan on his third deployment and his family as the Military Family of the game. USAA will provide a special STS military-inspired surprise to fans as well as providing an additional surprise gift to the first 500 military members to show their military ID at a USAA display booth inside Gate 10. During half-time, all branches of the military will be honored on field, 25 members from each branch including wounded vets and their Freedom Service Dogs companions and the Colorado National Guard. The Air Force Academy Stellar Brass will play the service medleys for each branch. For the third year in a row, the Military Caravan tour will visit a base in Colorado Springs at Schriever AFB.
Detroit Lions: The Lions will honor more than 150 active military and veterans as part of their STS game Nov. 9. Active military and veterans will welcome players to the field and hold the American Flag on the field during the National Anthem, which will be performed by 15-year Army/Persian Veteran and Detroit Native Michael Greene. Continuing the Lions Hometown Heroes tradition, one member of each military branch will be honored throughout the game. Various thank you messages from active and retired Lions players will be displayed on the video board throughout the game.
Green Bay Packers: Specialist Heather Mendoza, from the 484th Army Band, will perform the National Anthem at the Packers STS game on Nov. 9. During the National Anthem, fans will recognize military members by participating in a card stunt in partnership with USAA. The entire stadium will be included in the activation and will feature the message, "Thank You Military, Thank You Veterans." A group of veterans will hold a large flag on the field. At halftime, there will be a live feed with Wisconsin Soldiers in Afghanistan for a stadium shout-out and Go Pack Go chant.
Houston Texans: The Texans, supported by FMC Technologies, will host the annual Stars and Strikes bowling event where military members and their families bowl alongside players, cheerleaders and ambassadors. The Texans will host a BBQ for military members from the USO and veterans from Wounded Warrior Project and Lone Star Veterans Association. Lady Texans, the wives and significant others of Texans players, will serve the meal at the BBQ. Following lunch, attendees will watch a Texans practice and meet players. At the Texans STS game on Nov. 23, Former Navy Seal and "Lone Survivor" Marcus Luttrell will lead the team out of the tunnel as the Homefield Advantage Captain. President George H.W. Bush will be the coin toss captain and the United States Army Chorus will sing the National Anthem while members of all military branches will hold the Texas flag. Challenger, the free-flying American bald eagle, will soar through the air during the anthem, and cheerleaders will be dressed in their military finest. During halftime, Texans mascot TORO will repel with members of the military from the rafters to the field.
Indianapolis Colts: The Colts will honor 100 family members of fallen soldiers as their 12th Man Fans of the Game during their STS game on Nov. 16. The team will pass out camouflage ribbons to fans prior to the game with WISH-TV Channel 8. They will partner with the American Red Cross to give fans the opportunity to sign holiday cards for servicemen and women through the Holiday Mail for Heroes program, presented by ATI Physical Therapy. During the National Anthem, more than 150 representatives from all branches of the military will present a full-field flag. The halftime performance will feature a Horseshoe Pipes and Drums Military Salute. On Tuesday, Nov. 11, players and team mascot, Blue will deliver care packages to veterans at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center.
Jacksonville Jaguars: For the Jaguars STS game on Dec. 7, military members will hold a full-field flag while a member of the military performs the national anthem. The Jaguars will have a joint active duty color guard in addition to veterans color guard, with a flyover at the end of the National Anthem. At halftime, there will be an induction ceremony and military band performance. Wounded Warriors will be recognized in addition to the Jaguars usual Hometown Hero recognition and Veteran of the Game honor. On Oct. 21, Roy Miller, along with Eric Kettani who played for Navy, served free meals to members of the military at Chick- Fil-A at the drive-thru window and at the in store line.
Kansas City Chiefs: On Veteran's Day, the Chiefs running back corps will visit the National World War I Museum at Liberty Memorial to help honor local veterans. The team's STS game on Nov. 16 will recognize Brig. General Eric Wesley, the Deputy Commanding General for 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas, as the Drum Honoree. The Joint Forces Color Guard will be presenting the colors while the USAF Singing Sergeants Quartet will perform the National Anthem. A field-sized American Flag will be held by 100 representatives from each military branch. A local solider waiving an American flag will lead players onto the field during pregame introductions. Chiefs and Marines Combat Logistics Regiment 4 will renew the longest continuous Toys for Tots collection in the NFL prior to the game's kickoff. On Nov. 18, General Manager John Dorsey along with Chiefs defensive lineman Mike Devito and legends Bobby Bell, Deron Cherry, Len Dawson and Will Shields will be joined by Chiefs cheerleaders at the Chiefs annual good-will visit to Whiteman AFB.
Miami Dolphins: On Oct. 13, eight cheerleaders and Dolphins Alumnus Lousaka Polite traveled to Southewest Asia for 15 days to visit our troops. On Nov. 2, Miami will host female military members at the Dolphins' Style Lounge. On Oct. 20 the Dolphins made over a military family's home with Rooms to Go and rebuilt two homes for Veterans with Rebuilding Together on Nov. 6. The Dolphins will be participating in Pros vs. Joes event with troops in Afghanistan Nov. 5. On Nov. 8-9 the Dolphins will be packing care packages to send to military stationed overseas with Chevy and Bank of America and on Nov. 16 they will host a "spa day" for female servicewomen with the Miami Dolphins Women's Organization. The Dolphins STS game on Nov. 13 will feature antique WWII and Vietnam memorabilia in stadium including an original Huey and tank. Other military activations will take place on all three plazas. Sgt. Corrin Campbell will sing the National Anthem. Approximately 200 service members and 200 veterans will be recognized on-field. The Air Force Silent Drill Team and the Army's Golden Knights Parachute Team will perform at halftime after a live Salute from Afghanistan.
Minnesota Vikings: On Nov. 23, the Vikings will celebrate the NFL's STS campaign. Game activities will feature a Joint Services Color Guard, the display of a large US Flag on field, Minnesota National Guard members lining the team tunnel for introductions, player support messages, and soldier shout outs from overseas. The Vikings will also honor Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member Lieutenant Stan Nelson who was also a US Naval officer at the invasion of Normandy along with a number of other Minnesota military service men and women.
New England Patriots: On Nov. 23, the Patriots will feature various military tributes throughout their STS game. Active duty military members and veterans from all five branches of service will be a part of pregame ceremonies, holding three 30 feet by 60 feet American flags during the National Anthem. At halftime, the United States Marine Corps silent drill team will be performing. Throughout the game there will be tributes to veterans who served in different conflicts dating back to World War II.
New Orleans Saints: The ticket design for the Saints STS game Nov. 9 pays tribute to Wounded Warrior Project. WWP will be recognized during an on-field presentation during the pre-game ceremony. The Saints will participate in the American Red Cross' Holiday Mail for Heroes program. An Honorary Military Captain will be honored at the game. The Victory Belles of the World War II Museum will perform the national anthem and will lead a halftime military-tribute surrounded by local military veterans. Joint Color Guards will present the Colors prior to kickoff and 100 members (20 members of each military branch) will hold individual American flags during the singing of the National Anthem. There will be a military tribute that will take place at halftime and a Louisiana Joint Services Swear-in ceremony will be featured. Military members and volunteers of the Louisiana Heroes Project will serve as giveaway crew volunteers and will receive tickets to the game. Players will participate in a Pros vs. G.I. Joes event at the team's facility. Players will visit the Belle Chasse Naval Air Base during the week leading up to the game. Local hometown heroes will receive tickets to the game.
New York Giants: At the Giants STS game on Nov. 16, New York will host 30 Wounded Warriors from the WWP. The veterans will form a gauntlet for the Giants players to run through as they are announced during player introductions. Military members representing all five branches will assist in the unfurling of the American flag during the pre-game ceremony. All five military branches will be flying their flags on the field during halftime, which will be performed by two military brands.
New York Jets: The team will be joined by high ranking officials and the Secretary of the Navy during the Jets Player Walk during their STS game on Nov. 9. Pregame field activities will include a performance by the Navy Band and an on-field joint services enlistment/re-enlistment ceremony. All branches, veterans and injured veterans will hold the field flag during the National Anthem. The National Anthem will be performed by one female member from each branch. The West Point Band and Glee Club will perform at halftime. In-game will include a satellite kickoff from the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN75) with a game ball delivery from a soldier on-field and shout outs from around the globe. The American Forces Network aired the Jets game in 175 countries and to all ships at sea.
Oakland Raiders: The Raiders will kick off their STS game on Nov. 9, presented by Overstock.com, with a military enlistment followed by a live performance from the US Navy Southwest Band, The Destroyers. This musical set will be accompanied by a parachute demonstration featuring former and active duty US Navy Seals. A full field sized United States flag will be unfurled during the performance of our national anthem. The Raiders will welcome veterans from every war including WWII, including a Medal of Honor recipient. Throughout the game military personnel will be featured on the video screen engaging the crowd. Overstock.com will recognize two Wounded Warriors during the game for their service to our country.
Philadelphia Eagles: On the Eagles STS game on Nov. 10, the team will unveil a temporary memorial seat in honor of fallen military heroes, leaving it open for the game. Eagles' guest services department will honor all staff members who have served in the military to coincide with an in-game feature thanking staff. Navy Petty Officer Generald Wilson will sing the National Anthem, while 125 service members from all five branches of the military will unfurl a full field American flag. Challenger the Eagle will be released from an upper level of the stadium and will land on the field as the National Anthem concludes. The team will be led out onto the field by five members of the military, representing each branch. Throughout the game, videos of Eagles players thanking military members for their service, along with six videos of military members cheering on the Eagles from their deployments across the country, will be played. Fans who have served or who currently serve in the military will stand and be recognized during the game. Halftime will feature a performance by the Marine Corps Silent Drill Team.
Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers' STS game took place on Nov. 2. The team honored a veteran from every war including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan during pregame ceremonies. The soldiers stood with the players during the National Anthem. Members of the Air National Guard 28th Infantry bands performed at the game. A joint services color guard presented our nation's colors. The team hosted the American Red Cross Holiday Mail for Heroes program where fans signed cards for service members, veterans and military families.
San Diego Chargers: At the Chargers STS game on Nov. 16, Ex-Navy SEALS Parachute Team will parachute into the stadium followed by a special performance by the 3rd Marine Air Wing Band from MCAS Miramar. Two USAA Salute to Service Moments will take place -- the first will honor a military family on field and the second will recognize fans serving in the military and veterans. Color Guards from all military branches will present the colors followed by a special military flyover. Following the National Anthem, performed by Airmen First Class Michelle Doolittle of the USAF, Honorary Captain General Kevin Williams-USMC will participate in the coin toss that features a specifically designed coin by USAA. During half-time, the Chargers will show a video of their visit to Camp Pendleton, highlighting members of the Amphibious Assault School Battalion, followed by a special Wounded Warriors presentation and salute. USAA will provide special STS military-inspired surprise to fans as well as providing an additional surprise gift to the first 500 military members to show their military ID at a USAA display booth on the plaza level. USAA will host a 100 person tailgate for current and former military members.
San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers will host 80 individuals affiliated with various military branches through Homes for Our Troops, Operation Care & Comfort and Defender's Lodge during San Francisco's STS game on Nov. 23. Pregame, military personnel will unfurl a football field-sized American flag which will be followed by the National Anthem performed by country artist and former US Army Ranger Keni Thomas who fought in the Battle of Mogadishu. The 49ers new Fog Horn tradition will feature a special guest -- retired sergeant, 3-time member of Team USA Paralympian Sled Hockey, 2-time gold medalist and winner of the 2014 ESPYS inaugural Pat Tillman Award, Josh Sweeney. During the game, honorary ceremonies will take place for Homes for Our Troops recipient Carlos Garcia and the Pat Tillman Foundation Scholarship recipient Marine Captain Michael Christman. Halftime will include a special performance by the US Army Silent Drill Team.
Seattle Seahawks:Seahawks STS game, presented by USAA, is Nov. 9. The team will host a gate drive in partnership with Cell Phones for Soldiers Inc. to collect second hand or gently used cell phones. LT Aaron B. Clancy of the Washington National Guard will lead the team out of the tunnel. A field size U.S. flag will be unfurled during the anthem. Captain Scott Smiley, a life-long Seahawks fan who lost his eyesight in Iraq while on active duty, will raise the "12" Flag. The team will launch the "Heroes of 12" program during a halftime ceremony which includes six camouflaged seats that will be designated for local military for each home game.
St. Louis Rams:Rams and Boeing have teamed to provide 1,000 tickets to the USO of Missouri for the Rams' STS game on Nov. 16. The National Anthem will be performed by retired United States Navy officer Generald Wilson. During halftime, there will be a special military Pass in Review. The Rams will also continue their traditional in-game Soldier Salute when they recognize a representative from Wounded Warrior Project on the field at every home game. Additionally, the Rams are partnering with the American Red Cross on the Holiday Mail for Heroes effort. Chris Long is serving as the honorary chair of the initiative and will be featured on the cards that will be signed by fans during the STS game. In conjunction with team partner Edward Jones, the Rams will incorporate the Holiday Mail for Heroes effort into the team's November Staff Day of Service volunteer project. Players will join staff and students at two local schools to personalize the holiday cards. Prior to the STS game, the Rams will continue their annual tradition of hosting military members and veterans for a private practice.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneers and USAA, Tampa Bay's Official Military Appreciation Sponsor, will host the STS game on Nov. 9. The Buccaneers will present a $25,000 donation to USO Central Florida to kick off the game. A pregame tailgate for 90 members of USSOCOM will take place courtesy of USAA and the Buccaneers. The US Army Chorus Quartet will perform the national anthem while a large American flag is waved by 50 USAA employees. USAF Colonel Daniel H. Tulley, Commander, 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, will be the honorary coin toss captain and will use the official "Salute to Service" coin, specially designed by USAA. U.S. Coast Guard Aircraft will fly over the stadium and the USSOCOM Para-Commandos jump team will perform. More than 200 military members and their families will enjoy the game from exclusive end zone seats as part of the Front Row Fans Program. Fans attending the game will receive a military-inspired surprise (while supplies last) and will be encouraged to post photos of that gift during the game with the #SaluteToService hashtag. Additionally, the first 500 military members to show their military ID will receive an additional surprise at USAA's two different locations inside the stadium. Halftime will feature a special military tribute performance by the Florida A&M University Marching Band.
Tennessee Titans: The Titans STS game on Nov. 17 will feature a tribute to Titans season ticket holders from each Major Conflict (WWII, Korean, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq) who will each be introduced and recognized in a special half-time ceremony. All 68,000+ fans in attendance will receive a special "Salute to Service" towel with the Titans Camo Ribbon. In game, the team will honor U.S. Marine Veteran Cpl. Jeremy Voels who was wounded in combat and will be presented an honorary game ball on the field.
Washington Redskins: On Sept. 30, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation (WRCF) hosted the 2nd annual Salute to Play 60 Military Challenge with more than 400 military children and their families. The kickoff event launched a month-long Play 60 Fitness Challenge which encourages military kids to increase their daily activity. On Nov. 11, the WRCF and Redskins Salute, the official military appreciation club of the Washington Redskins, will join forces for USO-Metro's Turkeys for Troops Telethon. On Nov. 14, Redskins Salute, in partnership with USAA, the Official Military Appreciation Sponsor of the Redskins, will host its inaugural Military Combine, allowing military members to test their football skills with a number of combine activities, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and bench press. The Redskins and USAA STS game on Nov. 16, the Redskins and USAA will honor more than 50 guests from local military units.
