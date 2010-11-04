NFL recognizes Veterans Day and honors armed services in November

On Nov. 14, the Jaguars and the USO will host a free tailgate outside the stadium for more than 3,000 active duty troops and their families. Prior to the game, the Jaguars will recognize Veterans on the field followed by God Bless America performed by Army Soldier, SFC Jamie Buckley. A moment of silence will be held for all of those who have lost their lives serving our country, followed by a 21-gun salute. The Jaguars players will be led out onto the field by six members of the 125FW Security Forces. The National Anthem will be performed via satellite by 2nd Lt Rebecca Burgess, who is currently serving in Afghanistan. The Colors will be presented by a Joint Service Guard and a Veterans Honor Guard. Following the National Anthem, a B-2 from Whiteman AFB is scheduled to do the flyover. 50 Airmen will hold a large American Field Flag during the National Anthem. During the game, the Jaguars will show numerous shout-outs from deployed troops and will ask all active duty, reservist, and Veterans to stand and be recognized. Over 15 Wounded Warriors will also be recognized during the third quarter. At halftime, a large enlistment ceremony involving over 150 recruits from all branches will take place and that will be followed by God Bless the USA performed by Phil Stacey. In addition to all the in-game participation, static displays from all branches will be set up around the entire stadium.