NFL ready to get Super Bowl played at Met Life

Published: Feb 13, 2013 at 05:51 AM

NEW YORK -- The NFL says it's ready to get the 2014 Super Bowl played at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey no matter what the weather conditions are early next February.

The NFL has contingency plans for all games, but with a winter storm hitting the Northeast just after this year's Super Bowl in New Orleans, there are concerns about the championship game being played for the first time outdoors at a cold-weather site.

Several reports indicate the NFL has discussed changing the day of game set for Feb. 2 if weather complications arise. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy would not offer specifics of the contingency plans, but says Wednesday "we will be prepared if we have to make adjustments."

The date of the Super Bowl has never been changed for any reason.

However, dates, times and even sites of several regular-season games have been moved because of weather-related issues.

