NFL reacts to Peyton Manning's retirement

Peyton Manning is calling it a career. Weeks after capturing his second Super Bowl title, Manning will announce his retirement on Monday after 18 seasons in the league.
Here's how the NFL community reacted to the news on social media:
Thank you, Peyton, and congratulations on your magnificent 18-year NFL career! https://t.co/YdMt19tQ2i pic.twitter.com/jYDXpMmlUA— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 6, 2016
#ThankYouPeyton pic.twitter.com/ldCYgCfpF4— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 6, 2016
Congrats to P. Manning on your retirement. It has been a honor to play with you the past two seasons. #GOAT #PMONEY pic.twitter.com/KgZFAnMBdN— T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) March 7, 2016
Much respect to the #Greatest TACKLING Quarterback to ever play the game! LOL. In all s... https://t.co/yIryHNeYi2 pic.twitter.com/KNPVvwEuzk— Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) March 6, 2016
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians this morning on Peyton Manning: pic.twitter.com/BEtBxiIJFl— Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) March 6, 2016
More from @JimIrsay on Peyton Manning's career: https://t.co/M5guOmZDou pic.twitter.com/jdhDScDwBJ
Peyton was everything we thought he was and even more - for our team & community. What an AMAZING career & we're thankful he was a Bronco!!— John Elway (@johnelway) March 6, 2016
What a career. Congrats, Peyton! pic.twitter.com/6aWnZyMLCb— New York Jets (@nyjets) March 6, 2016
Congratulations on a remarkable career, Peyton! pic.twitter.com/Rav1uvRNKm— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 6, 2016
I'm happy the big fella is riding off in2 the Sunset...Another Super Bowl ring, some free Bud Light, Papa Johns is booming..Congrats Peyton— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 6, 2016
Man thank you P thank you 4 all the memories I love you man believe me I have a friend 4 life. A 9 year old fan to a teammate P G.O.A.T— Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) March 6, 2016
DAB!! P 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ERotqxX6Ng— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) March 6, 2016
Congrats Peyton on a remarkable career. You raised the bar for us all both ON/OFF the field. #Sheriff pic.twitter.com/h4vSxmOQlz— Shaun O'Hara (@ShaunOHara60) March 6, 2016
Come to think of it, I've been blown out by Peyton more times than I've won games against him lol. Those games got ugly fast...— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) March 6, 2016
Too much respect for you my guy! pic.twitter.com/j7B6qRLj8a— Julius Thomas (@Julius_Thomas) March 6, 2016
Congrats Peyton, you played the QB position & game to perfection. Showed generations, including my boys, how to be a pro. Enjoy retirement!— Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) March 6, 2016
Congratulations on a remarkable career, Peyton! One well-deserving of a matching gold jacket. pic.twitter.com/dkJuaWNXOi— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 6, 2016
And here's a statement from Colts owner @JimIrsay pic.twitter.com/Riw5YqXHTV— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 6, 2016
Statement from @nflcommish on Peyton Manning's retirement pic.twitter.com/U0CKRYVGVB— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 6, 2016
One of the GOAT's is hanging em up. It was an absolute honor playing on the same field. Congrats… https://t.co/4UXVqRCR9A— Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) March 6, 2016
Peyton all we can say is a Big Thank u for all the great years. Ur class will b missed. #Peyton— Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) March 6, 2016
Congrats To PM on retiring . PM was the ultimate Team player and Great friend glad to see him go… https://t.co/6IVpABchP7— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 6, 2016