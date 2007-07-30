NFL reacts to passing of Walsh

Bucaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia:

""The life of a champion has physically come to an end, but the legacy of the man will live on forever. So many times Coach Walsh used boxing analogies, and in his own life he was a fighter all the way to the end. "There are so many people that are thankful that their lives have been touched by the man who is Bill Walsh. I am one of them. He believed in me when not many others did; he was willing to put his reputation on the line in order to give me an opportunity. I always respected and appreciated that and never did I want to fail him. Several times I went to him at moments of change in my career and asked for and leaned on his advice. Even at a time of struggle in his own life, he made time for me. He gave me advice like a father would give to his son and I know that I am not the only one he did that for. "He touched people's lives, he made people smile. He had an element of surprise about him – you never knew what he was going to say but he had your attention. I love that man like so many others do and I will miss him. "I thank you Bill for your guidance and belief in me, but more so than that, I thank you for your friendship. I love you and I thank you." "