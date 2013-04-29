NFL reacts to Jason Collins story; Tuesday's NFL news

Published: Apr 29, 2013 at 07:31 PM

Get a head start on Tuesday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, former NFL player Wade Davis, who came out as gay long after he retired, weighs in on the NBA's Jason Collins becoming the first active player in one of the four major team sports to come out. We'll also talk to former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward about what it was like to compete in his first triathlon on Sunday. Plus all the latest news from around the NFL.

Jones: Jets' Idzik making his mark

Kimberly Jones delves into what Jets GM John Idzik's bold moves mean for the team -- and coach Rex Ryan. More ...

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

» Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer talks about Bruce Arians' bold new regime in the desert on today's "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

» Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks provides draft grades to the teams in the AFC East and NFC East.

» Adam Schein has nine players under the most pressure from the draft's domino effect in The Schein Nine.

» Track every pick of the 2013 NFL Draft and read the scouting report on all 254 players taken at NFL.com's draft central.

» Teams are scrambling to add the best undrafted rookie free agents now that the 2013 NFL Draft has come to a close. Find out who your favorite team has picked up.

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

» With the 2013 NFL Draft in the books, the focus shifts to the next group of prospects.

» NFL Evolution.com reports that former Washington Redskins linebacker LaVar Arrington is helping USA Football by marketing shirts to show young players proper football techniques.

» Which first-year pro will have the biggest fantasy impact in 2013? "NFL Fantasy Live" podcasters Michael Fabiano and Jason Smith put their spin on the draft proceedings.

» Happy birthday to Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Paul McQuistan, who turns 30 on Tuesday.

