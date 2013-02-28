NFL quarterback salaries cause teams to make difficult decisions

"Tom's made out to be magnanimous on this, and I'm not saying he's not being that, but the fact is he got $3 million to restructure, and that's $3 million in cash that could be used elsewhere," the NFC club president said. "The way I see it, if he retires after two years, he got an extra $3 million, and all his money guaranteed. If he plays a third year, and they don't touch it, that's below market. But there's a long way to go, and he'll be 38 then."