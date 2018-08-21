NFL preseason trade proposals: Four deals that just make sense

With Darnold being groomed to start right away -- and reliable veteran Josh McCown due to make $10 million this fall -- Bridgewater is one of the league's most swappable signal-callers. New York could stumble onto a hefty haul if a playoff-hungry team suddenly loses its starter, but Bridgewater has a market either way. Not to completely dismiss Blake Bortles, who played strong football in the playoffs, but Jacksonville would make perfect sense. Even if you choose to stick with Bortles out of the gate, Bridgewater would give the Jaguars an exciting, accurate option to turn to if the wheels come off the QB1 on this otherwise Super Bowl-ready roster.