NFL preseason schedule opens with Cardinals-Saints on Aug. 5

The NFL on Wednesday announced its schedule of nationally televised 2012 preseason games, starting with the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, Aug. 5 (NFL Network, 8 p.m. ET) in Canton, Ohio.
Two teams looking to get back into the playoffs -- the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders -- will be showcased in prime time Monday, Aug. 13 (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET).
The Super Bowl champion New York Giants will host the Chicago Bears on Friday, Aug. 24 (CBS, 8 p.m. ET) for their first nationally televised game since defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.
Exact dates and times for games not shown on national TV will be announced later.