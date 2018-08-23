NFL preseason position battles: Five juicy non-QB competitions

Peterson says he has every intention of being the starter in Washington -- and why wouldn't he? He's defied the odds before in his career and his arrival gives everyone something to watch in these final two preseason weeks. Gruden wouldn't have signed Peterson unless he had a chance to start, but the 33-year-old's far from a lock to even make the roster. In the end, even first-ballot Hall of Famers get treated like undrafted rookies just trying to make the cut. The only alternative to that ending is not playing the sport you love again.