NFL Preseason on NFL Network

How to watch NFL Preseason in 2021
NFL Preseason is available to watch and stream live on NFL Network and ESPN, subject to the 2021 Preseason Schedule. NFL Network will be the exclusive place to stream and watch 30 out of the total 48 games this Preseason. See the schedule below for more details
NFL Preseason 2021 Schedule: Games, Dates, Matchups, How to Watch
Hall of Fame Game
- Thurs. 8/5: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers - FOX
NFL Preseason Week 1
- Thurs. 8/12: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots - NFL Network
- Thurs. 8/12: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Network*
- Fri. 8/13: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions - NFL Network
- Fri. 8/13: Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons - NFL Network*
- Fri. 8/13: Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals - NFL Network
- Sat. 8/14: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears - NFL Network
- Sat. 8/14: Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings - NFL Network
- Sat. 8/14: Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL Network
- Sat. 8/14: New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens - NFL Network*
- Sat. 8/14: Los Angles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - NFL Network
- Sat. 8/14: New York Jets at New York Giants - TBD
- Sat. 8/14: Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TBD
- Sat. 8/14: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers - TBD
- Sat. 8/14: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers - TBD
- Sat. 8/14: Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders - TBD
- Sun. 8/15: Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts - NFL Network
NFL Preseason Week 2
- Thurs. 8/19: New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Network
- Fri. 8/20: Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team - NFL Network
- Fri. 8/20: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - ESPN
- Sat. 8/21: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears - NFL Network
- Sat. 8/21: New York Jets at Green Bay Packers - NFL Network
- Sat. 8/21: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL Network
- Sat. 8/21: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Bucs - NFL Network*
- Sat. 8/21: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - NFL Network*
- Sat. 8/21: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks - NFL Network*
- Sat. 8/21: Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers - TBD
- Sat. 8/21: Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins - TBD
- Sat. 8/21: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings - TBD
- Sat. 8/21: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys - TBD
- Sun. 8/22: New York Giants at Cleveland Browns - NFL Network
- Sun. 8/22: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers - NFL Network
- Sun. 8/22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints - ESPN
NFL Preseason Week 3
- Fri. 8/27: Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Network
- Fri. 8/27: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers - NFL Network*
- Fri. 8/27: Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions - TBD
- Sat. 8/28: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills - NFL Network
- Sat. 8/28: Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans - NFL Network
- Sat. 8/28: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets - NFL Network*
- Sat. 8/28: Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks - NFL Network
- Sat. 8/28: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team - TBD
- Sat. 8/28: Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints - TBD
- Sat. 8/28: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans - TBD
- Sat. 8/28: Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos - TBD
- Sun. 8/29: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys - NFL Network
- Sun. 8/29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals - CBS
- Sun. 8/29: Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - NFL Network
- Sun. 8/29: New England Patriots at New York Giants - NFL Network
- Sun. 8/29: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons - NBC
*Denotes game that will air on NFL Network in replacement to the game listed in its above bullet depending on local blackout restrictions.
When is NFL Preseason 2021?
NFL Preseason 2021 kicks off Thursday, August 5 with Hall of Fame Weekend featuring a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Preseason games will play out over the course of the following three weeks concluding on Sunday, August 29, setting the slate for the NFL Regular Season to return on Thursday, September 9.