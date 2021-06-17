NFL Preseason on NFL Network

How to watch NFL Preseason in 2021

NFL Preseason is available to watch and stream live on NFL Network and ESPN, subject to the 2021 Preseason Schedule. NFL Network will be the exclusive place to stream and watch 30 out of the total 48 games this Preseason. See the schedule below for more details

NFL Preseason 2021 Schedule: Games, Dates, Matchups, How to Watch

Hall of Fame Game

Thurs. 8/5: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers - FOX

NFL Preseason Week 1

Thurs. 8/12: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots - NFL Network

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots - NFL Network Thurs. 8/12: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Network*

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Network* Fri. 8/13: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions - NFL Network

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions - NFL Network Fri. 8/13: Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons - NFL Network*

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons - NFL Network* Fri. 8/13: Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals - NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals - NFL Network Sat. 8/14: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears - NFL Network

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears - NFL Network Sat. 8/14: Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings - NFL Network

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings - NFL Network Sat. 8/14: Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL Network

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL Network Sat. 8/14: New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens - NFL Network*

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens - NFL Network* Sat. 8/14: Los Angles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - NFL Network

Los Angles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - NFL Network Sat. 8/14: New York Jets at New York Giants - TBD

New York Jets at New York Giants - TBD Sat. 8/14: Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TBD

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TBD Sat. 8/14: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers - TBD

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers - TBD Sat. 8/14: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers - TBD

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers - TBD Sat. 8/14: Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders - TBD

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders - TBD Sun. 8/15: Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts - NFL Network

NFL Preseason Week 2

Thurs. 8/19: New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Network

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Network Fri. 8/20: Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team - NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team - NFL Network Fri. 8/20: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - ESPN Sat. 8/21: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears - NFL Network

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears - NFL Network Sat. 8/21: New York Jets at Green Bay Packers - NFL Network

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers - NFL Network Sat. 8/21: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL Network

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL Network Sat. 8/21: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Bucs - NFL Network*

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Bucs - NFL Network* Sat. 8/21: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - NFL Network*

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - NFL Network* Sat. 8/21: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks - NFL Network*

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks - NFL Network* Sat. 8/21: Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers - TBD

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers - TBD Sat. 8/21: Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins - TBD

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins - TBD Sat. 8/21: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings - TBD

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings - TBD Sat. 8/21: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys - TBD

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys - TBD Sun. 8/22: New York Giants at Cleveland Browns - NFL Network

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns - NFL Network Sun. 8/22: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers - NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers - NFL Network Sun. 8/22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints - ESPN

NFL Preseason Week 3

Fri. 8/27: Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Network Fri. 8/27: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers - NFL Network*

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers - NFL Network* Fri. 8/27: Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions - TBD

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions - TBD Sat. 8/28: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills - NFL Network

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills - NFL Network Sat. 8/28: Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans - NFL Network

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans - NFL Network Sat. 8/28: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets - NFL Network*

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets - NFL Network* Sat. 8/28: Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks - NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks - NFL Network Sat. 8/28: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team - TBD

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team - TBD Sat. 8/28: Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints - TBD

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints - TBD Sat. 8/28: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans - TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans - TBD Sat. 8/28: Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos - TBD

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos - TBD Sun. 8/29: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys - NFL Network

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys - NFL Network Sun. 8/29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals - CBS

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals - CBS Sun. 8/29: Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - NFL Network

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - NFL Network Sun. 8/29: New England Patriots at New York Giants - NFL Network

New England Patriots at New York Giants - NFL Network Sun. 8/29: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons - NBC

*Denotes game that will air on NFL Network in replacement to the game listed in its above bullet depending on local blackout restrictions.

When is NFL Preseason 2021?