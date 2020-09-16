Around the NFL

NFL preps teams for Election Day closures; urges voter registration

Published: Sep 16, 2020 at 07:08 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As the presidential election is drawing closer, the NFL, furthering its NFL Votes initiative, sent out a memo on Wednesday to all 32 clubs outlining procedures for closing team facilities on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The league encouraged teams to promote voter registration for players, personnel and, of course, fans, reported NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who obtained a copy of the memo.

The onus for the closures is to ensure that all club personnel have the opportunity to vote "in person or absentee, and should otherwise minimize the number of staff who are present on Election Day."

Also included in the memo, was the urging for all teams to, as aforementioned, promote registration ahead of two important dates:

To register to vote or gather more information, visit NFL Votes here.

