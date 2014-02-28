NFL PREP 100 series kicks off in New Orleans for regional players

One hundred high-school football players will participate in the kickoff of the 2014 NFL PREP 100 Series Presented by Under Armour and the National Guard on Saturday in New Orleans, LA.
The participants hail mostly from the southern Louisiana region, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Reserve. The Mississippi Gulf Coast also is represented with participants from Ocean Springs and D'Iberville.
PREP 100 is an invitation only one-day seminar designed to enhance the personal and athletic development of high school football players. Participants will engage in focused classroom sessions led by athlete development professionals and NFL Ambassadors, and position-specific on-field training coached by NFL Legends. PREP 100 attendees are selected based on academic performance, athletic involvement, leadership potential, and coach and teacher recommendations. There will be eight sessions across the country from March through June as part of the 2014 NFL Prep 100 Series.
2014 Pro Football Hall of Famer and New Orleans native Aeneas Williams will facilitate breakout sessions on building and maintaining strong personal character. On-field sessions will be held at the New Orleans Saints training facility and led by NFL Legends Jeff Blake, Khary Campbell, Eddie Mason and Andre Woodson among others. Participants also will be educated on key nutrition information by Gatorade and leadership development by the National Guard.
PREP 100 is one of multiple programs offered by NFL Player Engagement through its youth and collegiate outreach arm, NFL PREP.
"The NFL PREP platform provides resources for developing the 'Total Athlete of Tomorrow,'" said Troy Vincent, senior vice president of NFL Player Engagement. "Through PREP 100, we're recognizing the achievements of some very talented student-athletes, and equipping them with the tools to be highly successful both on and off the field."
-- NFL Communications