NFL PREP 100 series kicks off in New Orleans for regional players

PREP 100 is an invitation only one-day seminar designed to enhance the personal and athletic development of high school football players. Participants will engage in focused classroom sessions led by athlete development professionals and NFL Ambassadors, and position-specific on-field training coached by NFL Legends. PREP 100 attendees are selected based on academic performance, athletic involvement, leadership potential, and coach and teacher recommendations. There will be eight sessions across the country from March through June as part of the 2014 NFL Prep 100 Series.