Thanksgiving is nearly here. It's a proper time to express gratitude for the football we've been fortunate to witness this season.

Well, at least some fan bases feel thankful. San Francisco is riding high after a statement win on Sunday night. The Giants are celebrating an emphatic victory that might finally make skeptics (like me) believe in them. And Eagles fans are sending their appreciation skyward to the football gods after the Birds ended their seven-game losing streak.

As for the rest of the NFL? Well, in a 32-team league, it's guaranteed that some will prosper while others falter. As we head into the final seven weeks of the regular season, the gulf between the contenders and pretenders is only growing. I'm here to sort it all out.

Here are my Week 12 Power Rankings.