NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Broncos climb to No. 3; Giants crack top 10; Steelers in free fall
Thanksgiving is nearly here. It's a proper time to express gratitude for the football we've been fortunate to witness this season.
Well, at least some fan bases feel thankful. San Francisco is riding high after a statement win on Sunday night. The Giants are celebrating an emphatic victory that might finally make skeptics (like me) believe in them. And Eagles fans are sending their appreciation skyward to the football gods after the Birds ended their seven-game losing streak.
As for the rest of the NFL? Well, in a 32-team league, it's guaranteed that some will prosper while others falter. As we head into the final seven weeks of the regular season, the gulf between the contenders and pretenders is only growing. I'm here to sort it all out.
Here are my Week 12 Power Rankings.
Of the 49ers’ nine victories in 10 games, this rout of the Vikings was undoubtedly their most impressive. Brock Purdy knew when to get rid of the ball and where to throw it against a Minnesota defense that had caused problems for every other quarterback it faced, delivering a pristine performance on the Sunday night stage in Mexico City. Mike Evans’ return upgraded this offense and came at the perfect time, and San Francisco’s defense is quietly becoming a bit of a monster up front thanks to the return of some previously injured members and the deadline addition of DeForest Buckner. This is unquestionably the best team in football through 11 weeks.
Save for their meeting with Minnesota’s defense (the Vikings’ offense doesn’t deserve a respectful mention here), the Bills haven’t been truly tested in the last month. Buffalo has routinely taken care of business against lesser opponents while also allowing for some offensive experimentation as a means of preparing for a deep playoff run. The wins keep coming, and the Bills’ coaching staff is quietly compiling research along the way, which could become rather valuable in marquee matchups -- like this Thursday night's date with Kansas City.
A wild affair in Denver ended once again with the Broncos’ defense slamming the door on an opponent. This time, Ja'Quan McMillian was the star of the moment, snagging an interception as he passed Fernando Mendoza’s intended receiver and taking it back for a touchdown. Bo Nix and the offense are slowly but steadily improving, too, which keeps the Broncos on schedule to peak in December and January.
The Chiefs haven’t faced the stiffest resistance in recent weeks, which has afforded them time to play fearlessly. That’s how Patrick Mahomes has become the Mahomes of old, opening up the aerial attack and launching ego-driven throws that produce successful outcomes and make us all think the Chiefs are officially BACK. Josh Downs’ arrival has provided a much-needed boost, and Emmett Johnson has proven Kansas City’s rushing attack isn’t solely about Kenneth Walker III. That latter development should strike fear in the hearts of other title contenders. We’re set up for a highly valuable, informative and hopefully entertaining showdown on Thanksgiving night when the Chiefs visit the Bills.
Detroit has quietly become one of the most consistent and comfortably predictable teams in the NFL over the last two months, reliably producing offense in a fashion that is thankfully becoming less dependent on Jahmyr Gibbs, while coupling it with a defense that is steadily improving despite new injury losses. The Lions are not as flashy as the 49ers or Bears, nor are they as intimidating as Minnesota’s defense (save for Week 11), but they’re a well-rounded, winning football team that clearly isn’t going away anytime soon. Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers was just another example of this.
Credit to the Giants for exposing some weaknesses that were lurking beneath the surface and had yet to reveal themselves prior to Week 11. The Jaguars’ offensive line isn’t as good as we thought it was, and their offense got smacked in the mouth by some unanticipated points of friction (a one-game philosophical shift on the part of New York from man to zone coverage) that required a half of acclimation before Jacksonville finally recovered enough to muster a response. Yes, Parker Washington was robbed of a touchdown catch, but the Jags truly didn’t deserve to win on Sunday. How that affects their future weeks remains to be seen.
The last few weeks haven’t been the Sunday cruise that the Bears produced earlier this season, but we’ve certainly come to understand just how valuable Jeffery Simmons is to their Super Bowl chase. The recently acquired defensive tackle terrorized the Saints in Sunday's win, recording three sacks and once again elevating the entire unit. There are still kinks to work out for the Bears -- including attempting to locate their rushing attack -- but they maintained pace in the NFC North race for another week.
Yes, the Vikings lost in lopsided fashion to the 49ers on Sunday night. Yes, Kirk Cousins’ arrival didn’t serve as the fix-all it did a week prior. Yes, the Vikes’ vaunted defense struggled against San Francisco’s offense. All of these things are true, but Minnesota also participated in a contest in which the 49ers played about as close to perfect as possible, providing an answer for every conundrum the Vikings’ defense tried to manufacture. It was a close game, too, until a perfectly timed Cover 3 -- in which San Francisco rotated a safety down and directly into Cousins’ intended passing window -- resulted in a pick-six and a 28-10 lead that was ultimately insurmountable. Minnesota needed this humbling as a reminder of where the standard lies. It’s better it happened now than in the Divisional Round.
A rainy first half showed that Cincinnati’s high-powered offense isn’t impervious to the elements, setting up for a low-scoring affair that allowed Washington to stay in the game long enough for the Bengals’ defense to crumble in a fashion that is all too recognizable to their jaded fan base. Joe Burrow couldn’t throw Cincinnati out of danger on Monday night, and while he did lead a late drive that ended in a go-ahead field goal (which Burrow was fortunate was still converted after he took a bad sack on third down), the Bengals’ inability to prevent Jayden Daniels from throwing the Commanders into close field goal range led to a defeat that will linger longer than the average loss -- one that has made the AFC North race mighty interesting.
I don’t trust these Giants, but I also would be foolish to not reward them for taking the fight to the Jaguars, winning the physical battle and forcing Jacksonville to play the home team's game. We’ve been touting the Jags as one of the most complete teams in the NFL, yet the Giants exposed Jacksonville’s flaws up front, harassed Trevor Lawrence all afternoon (leading to his worst showing of 2026) and did just enough offensively to score the upset victory. That deserves recognition.
The bye came at a good time for the Packers, who entered the week off licking their wounds after being outclassed by the Vikings at Lambeau Field. Facing a two-game deficit in the NFC North, they’ll have to prove they’ve recovered quickly on Wednesday night against the Rams in order to stay within striking distance in the division race.
Two defensively driven wins over lesser teams preceded the bye for the Seahawks, who better come out of the break prepared for a trio of tests that begins with a massive game against San Francisco. Keep an eye on the quarterback situation, too, because the chatter about a potential controversy has already begun, though the organization continues to back Sam Darnold,
The Browns entered their bye awash in the glow of a comeback victory that could prove to be transformative because of how they earned it, overcoming a Houston haymaker that would have floored lesser teams and returning the favor to the Texans over the final three quarters. Will that inspire a second-half run that propels Cleveland to the playoffs? Stay tuned.
The Rams have won four straight in a fashion that has gone largely unnoticed (beyond brand recognition) because it wasn’t exactly pretty. The going isn't getting easier moving forward, either, because a merciless marathon awaits Sean McVay’s team that includes a date with San Francisco, two meetings with Seattle, a contest against the Chiefs and showdowns with the Cowboys and Buccaneers. Oh, and the Rams are playing on a Wednesday this week against the Packers. The margin for error is nearing zero and the incline is only increasing from here.
I can’t quit the Texans and neither can you! Houston dominated Indianapolis on Thursday night, moving to 4-6 and -- thanks to Pittsburgh’s upset loss to Philadelphia on Sunday -- preserving its playoff hopes. Those hopes can move closer to becoming reality if the Texans can take down the Steelers two Sundays from now.
Dak Prescott is on fire and this offense is nearing unstoppable territory. The defense is still bad, but Quinnen Williams is flourishing under Mike Pettine’s direction, and that should bode well in the Cowboys' rematch with the Eagles on Thanksgiving. All the 'Boys need to do is stay within striking range of the Giants -- which is what they did with a 51-30 win over Tennessee -- and hope New York slips up. Oh, and they’ll need to keep scoring touchdowns, because they’re still not stopping most offenses.
Two gutsy performances in crunch time by Jayden Daniels and Co. -- plus a strong defensive showing against a high-powered Bengals offense -- led the Commanders to two straight wins in prime time, uplifting Washington from a 2-5-1 hole to a 4-5-1 record that preserves its chance of staying in the race to win the NFC East. Perhaps even more importantly (from a morale-focused perspective), Dan Quinn’s seat has cooled after the last two outings. That’s a nice development for a franchise that could use some good news. By the way, Daniels’ steady improvement is also rather encouraging.
Defeating the Ravens is no longer the feather in the cap it once was, but I’ll still give the Panthers credit for managing to get the job done at home in the wildest, sloppiest game of the Week 11 slate. They’re in first place at 5-5, yet I feel as though they could get dominated by the team directly beneath them in these rankings on Monday night. That’s the NFC South in 2026.
When the Bucs can’t run the ball, everything gets worse. Bucky Irving tried his hardest on Sunday but couldn’t become the hero Tampa Bay needed him to be. The strength of this team -- its defense -- failed to contain the Lions’ offense, proving to us that this is a middling-at-best team that could definitely still win the below-average-at-best NFC South.
I’m fascinated to see what the Raiders can do to improve their defense this offseason because I know this offense can put up points. Fernando Mendoza produced the first strong game of his career, and the Silver and Black delivered an entertaining contest against a superior Broncos squad in Denver, which is a good sign about where Las Vegas is headed in the bigger, multiyear picture.
The Steelers should be embarrassed by what happened Sunday in Philadelphia. Their offense was abysmal for the vast majority of the contest, Aaron Rodgers looked every bit of 42 years old and DK Metcalf got himself ejected after contributing virtually nothing to their effort. This is the most volatile team with a winning record and one that seems headed toward a dark place after losing to the Eagles.
Some consider me to be too bullish on the Jets and their inability to score a touchdown over eight quarters of football. Well, do I have news for you, unnamed critics: The Jets scored THREE touchdowns in Sunday's victory over the Chargers. Geno Smith bounced back from two brutal beatings to deliver a highly efficient performance, and in a game in which possessions were at an all-time premium (there were only 12 combined between the two teams), the Jets pitched a perfect game: field goal, touchdown, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, end of game. No punts and no reason for the haters to bury the Jets, at least for one week.
Baltimore finally managed to find its offense (Derrick Henry nearly broke 100 rushing yards!) but also couldn’t stop committing major mistakes. Four turnovers -- including a fumble through the end zone on a run that appeared destined to produce a touchdown, plus two muffed punts -- doomed the Ravens, who fittingly threw a completely avoidable interception to extinguish their comeback hopes on one of the most poorly managed endgame possessions you’ll see in pro football this year.
The Eagles lifted themselves out of the Power Rankings cellar by finally snapping their losing streak with a throwback defensive performance that welcomed contributions from some lesser-known faces, limited the Steelers to 5-for-17 on third down and resulted in an upset that could prove to be significant on the AFC side of the standings. Flamethrowing quarterback Joe Milton III figured out how to take a little off his fastball in the final minutes of the game, too, which might help his completion percentage in future weeks.
The Saints stay put after battling with the Bears in Chicago on Sunday. Was there much to like with this team? No, there was not, save for a few nice throws from Tyler Shough, another 100-yard day for Chris Olave and the fact New Orleans kept Chicago out of the end zone in the second half. Otherwise, it was more of the same from a team that is headed toward year-end uncertainty.
We’ll always remember that brief, early-season stretch when the Falcons looked like world-beaters. They’re nowhere near that now and will be lucky if they finish with six wins in 2026.
I’m dreading what the sans-Drake Maye Patriots will look like over the next couple of months. The offense is at a low point after losing their franchise quarterback -- Tommy DeVito will get the start in Week 12. Their defense has underperformed and hasn’t hinted at turning things around anytime soon. It’s difficult to find hope for this team right now.
After three weeks of competitive football, the Titans succumbed to their own defensive weaknesses Sunday, allowing the Cowboys to bowl them over offensively for four quarters with little resistance. It wasn’t surprising, given how poorly Tennessee’s defense has performed (especially after trading away Jeffery Simmons), but it was disheartening for those who have been entertained by the Titans in recent contests. Cam Ward had his own difficulties, too, but threw one of the more unlikely touchdown passes you’ll see this season, which was fun if nothing more.
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After finally winning a game in Week 10, the Chargers returned to their former selves, minus the crushing turnovers. A remarkably quick game against the Jets saw just 12 possessions combined between the two teams, and the Chargers didn’t quite value them as much as they should have in Sunday's loss. A complete lack of urgency while facing a 10-point deficit frustrated everyone taking the time to watch this game and included a sequence of snaps that featured a flea-flicker on third-and-2, a speed-option run by a quarterback (Justin Herbert) who had already taken too many hits, and a pace that ate up nearly eight minutes of time in the fourth quarter. This is an unserious team that unsurprisingly didn’t regain possession after that marathon scoring drive and might not win another game if it continues operating like this.
Outside of their first drive, the Colts were largely noncompetitive against a division rival on Thursday night. In the moment, it felt as if we were watching the end of the Daniel Jones era in Indianapolis. Friday’s decision to release Jones still came as a surprise, though, because it felt like the extreme possibility, not the most realistic outcome. However, it illustrated just how far these Colts have descended in such a short time, and how much work is left to accomplish. It will be a trying seven weeks for fans of the horseshoe.
I hate that these scrappy Dolphins defenders have been saddled with an offense that is incapable of breaking 200 yards over four quarters. That’s a recipe that will leave the defense on the field all game (Miami lost the time of possession battle 36:45 to 23:15 in Buffalo), exhaust the Dolphins’ last source of resistance and result in lopsided losses like Sunday’s defeat.
The Cardinals are now on their fourth quarterback of the 2026 season and have given up 34 points in consecutive weeks, leading to the firing of DC Nick Rallis. It’s going to be a brutal final two months in Arizona.