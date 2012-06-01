NFL Podium Awards: Rodgers edges out Brady, Brees at QB

Based on statistics, it would be very easy to justify Brees as the top player on this list. He's thrown for more than 4,000 yards in each of the six seasons he's played since joining the Saints. In 2011, he broke the single-season passing yardage record by tossing for 5,476 yards. He also completed 71.2 percent of his passes while tossing 46 touchdown passes to only 14 interceptions. The Saints were a mess when Brees arrived in 2006. They had made one whopping appearance in the playoffs from 1993 to 2006. Brees has taken them to the postseason in four of his six seasons and also led them to a Super Bowl title. He is one of the most enjoyable players to watch in the entire league. His ability to anticipate, throw with touch and place the ball accurately is unmatched. In other words, he's worth a lot of money, and the Saints would be wise to give it to him as soon as possible.