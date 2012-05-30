NFL Podium Awards: Niners duo rules linebacker position

This was a tough decision. The Bears' linebacker duo of Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs continues to perform at a very high level. Lewis isn't quite the same player that he used to be in Baltimore, but he still plays the game with more intensity than any other linebacker in the league. There are several talented young players at the position who deserve consideration (see below), but Cushing gets the nod because of his size, speed and versatility. He played outside in his first two seasons. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2009 after he recorded 133 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions. His reputation took a bit of a hit following a positive drug test, but he played well again in 2010. This past season, he moved to the middle in Wade Phillips' 3-4 attack and responded with an outstanding campaign. He totaled 114 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. It's very difficult to find linebackers with the size and strength to take on linemen in the run game while also possessing the speed and athleticism to cover running backs and tight ends in the passing game. Cushing excels in both areas.