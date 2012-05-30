NFL Podium Awards: Calvin Johnson snags the top spot

In talking to executives and coaches around the NFL, you won't find a player more highly regarded than Fitzgerald. His work ethic and enthusiasm for the game is unmatched. As a player, he just continues to get better each and every year, despite some sloppy play at the quarterback position in Arizona. Last season, he caught 80 balls for 1,411 yards and eight touchdowns. His average per catch (17.6) was the best of his eight-year career. He has already been selected to six Pro Bowls and been named All-Pro on four occasions. He is one of the few receivers capable of taking over a game. In his only Super Bowl appearance, he caught seven passes for 127 yards and two scores. His late, 64-yard touchdown had the Cardinals in position to upset the heavily favored Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII (before, of course, Ben Roethlisberger's remarkable connection with Santonio Holmes).